Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Why She’s ‘Ready’ To Say Goodbye To ‘Stranger Things’ Once And For All

Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to stardom as Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things at the tender age of 12, is now setting her sights on a future beyond the show’s gripping supernatural universe. As the series approaches its final season, Brown, now 19, is ready to embark on a new chapter in her career, one that allows her to explore her passions and create stories of her own.

In an interview with Glamour, Brown likened her feelings leading up to the show’s conclusion to the anticipation of a high school senior ready to graduate, saying, “When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here.’”

While Stranger Things has been a major part of her life for years, Brown has acknowledged that it takes up a substantial amount of her time and has limited her ability to work on projects she’s truly passionate about. She is eager to express her gratitude and bid farewell to the beloved series.

Fame At A Young Age

The young actress’s journey through the world of fame has not been without its challenges. She revealed that, from a very young age, she endured negative comments and public scrutiny. At just 13 years old, she was called “an idiot,” “stupid,” and “a brat.” She was even accused of “trying to steal the thunder” from her Stranger Things co-stars during press tours.

Brown shared her experience, saying, “We’re kids — we talk over each other. I was just penalized for over-talking and oversharing and being too loud.” The harsh criticism and judgment took a toll on her at a vulnerable age. She remembered feeling silenced and hesitant to engage in interviews, fearing that she might speak out of turn.

However, this challenging chapter in her life has inspired her to advocate for the protection of other child stars in the entertainment industry. Brown emphasizes the importance of understanding the vulnerability of underage children, especially when their brains are still developing. She underscores the damaging impact of negative comments and body image pressures on young talents.

Brown speaks passionately about her commitment to supporting young actors, declaring, “You cannot speak on children that are underage… To diminish and practically stunt someone’s growth mentally, strip them down, tell them, ‘Hey, listen, you don’t look that great. Why are you wearing that? How dare you think you can wear that? How dare you say that?’”

As the final season of Stranger Things approaches, Brown is ready to embrace her future with open arms. While she acknowledges the pivotal role the show has played in her career, she expresses no sadness about its ending. She eagerly anticipates being able to stay connected with her co-stars.

Future Endeavors

Brown has been actively broadening her horizons and expanding her portfolio. She is set to appear in the Russo Brothers’ film The Electric State, sharing the screen with Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt. This opportunity, as Brown describes it, is “a very exciting opportunity I never thought I’d be able to have.”

Beyond her acting career, Millie Bobby Brown has ventured into the beauty industry with her brand Florence by Mills and recently published her first novel, Nineteen Steps. Her passion and dedication to her work are evident as she embraces new opportunities and explores various creative outlets. Brown is also engaged to Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are currently available for streaming on Netflix. As fans eagerly await the final season, they can also look forward to Millie Bobby Brown’s future endeavors, both on and off the screen.