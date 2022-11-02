Millie Bobby Brown Makes Another Red Carpet Appearance With Her Boyfriend–Jon Bon Jovi’s Son

Millie Bobby Brown was radiant at the red carpet premiere of Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2. She even brought along her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son. The duo dazzled on their date night at the premiere.

Dazzling At The ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere

Brown, 18, wore a pink lace halter top, decorated with shimmering black and silver flowers. Her accessories included sparkling earrings and makeup that enhanced her natural beauty. The actress opted for a lovely ponytail bun that showed off her gorgeous blonde and brunette locks.

Bongiovi, 20, was handsome alongside Brown. Bongiovi was dressed in black from head to toe, wearing a black tuxedo. He opted to wear his brown locks slicked back.

(Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

This isn’t the first appearance for the award-winning actress and rock star’s son. The two have officially been a couple for the past year after going Instagram official. Then, in March 2022, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

The couple were in New York City for the premiere of Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes 2. The mystery film is the follow-up to the successful first movie, both of which are based on Nancy Springer’s young adult fiction series Enola Holmes. In the sequel, Brown reprises her role as the leading character Enola Holmes. The movie releases on November 4, 2022.

‘This Has Been My Favorite Thing’

Although Brown plays the leading role in the movie, she is more than just an actress in the Netflix mystery. In fact, she co-produced the first film and its sequel. The first movie in the mystery thriller series was Brown’s debut as a producer.

As the actress previously told Entertainment Weekly, she was surprised by how much she enjoyed playing a dual role on the project. In fact, Brown thought she would do just one movie, but “then as soon as I went on set and I played [Enola], I fell in love with her. And she became part of my heart,” the actress remarked.

Although many of us know Brown as Eleven on Stranger Things, playing Enola Holmes is obviously a big deal for the star. “Ultimately, this has been my favorite thing that I’ve ever done in my life,” Brown admitted. “So to do it all over again would be a dream.” Thankfully, it looks like the actress came true.

