Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson built one of Hollywood’s most enduring creative partnerships, and one of its most surprising love stories. Their relationship grew behind the scenes of the Resident Evil franchise, evolving from on-set collaboration to marriage, parenthood, and a filmmaking dynasty.

2002: A Resident Evil Romance

Jovovich and Anderson first met while filming the film adaptation of the iconic video game franchise Resident Evil, released in 2002. Anderson wrote and directed the adaptation, while Jovovich starred as Alice, the protagonist unique to Anderson’s film franchise.

At the time, the connection was strictly professional, but cast and crew later recalled a natural chemistry between the two. Still, neither publicly acknowledged a romantic relationship during the film’s release.

2003: A Proposal In A Second Evil Residence

After the first movie’s success, Anderson returned as writer and producer for the sequel, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, which released in 2004. Jovovich reprised her role, and the pair continued working closely.

During filming in 2003, however, Anderson proposed. They didn’t rush into marriage, but were quietly engaged to each other. They continued working and filming together as though colleagues, their commitment mostly a secret.

2007: Building Their Own Happy Residence

In 2007, the couple welcomed their first daughter, named Ever. Off the set of Resident Evil, they were building their own family and home.

At the time, Jovovich described motherhood as a turning point that brought the pair even closer. Anderson remained behind the camera, while Jovovich continued leading the franchise to new box-office highs.

2009: Marriage At Their Residence

After six years of engagement, Jovovich and Anderson finally married in 2009. They wed in an intimate backyard ceremony at their Hollywood home.

So their happy residence became a family residence at last.

2015: Building Both Of Their Home And Evil Residences

The couple grew their family in the years to come. In 2015 and 2020, they welcomes two more daughters, Dashiel and Osian, respectively.

As their home grew, so did their Resident Evil film franchise. By 2016, Anderson had directed six Resident Evil films, with his wife starring in all of them as Alice. Although their Resident Evil film franchise has come to a close, their own family and home is growing stronger and stronger.