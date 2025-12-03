Miley Cyrus Opens Up About ‘Surprise’ Engagement to Maxx Morando

Following the news that she and Maxx Morando are officially engaged, Miley Cyrus officially speaks out about the “surprise” engagement.

Videos by Suggest

During her Dec. 3 appearance on Good Morning America, the “Flowers” hitmaker spoke out about how Morando proposed to her.

“I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation,” she explained while chatting with Chris Connelly. “And I had completely surrendered. And I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised.”

Miley Cyrus pointed out that she “of course” said yes to Maxx Morando’s proposal. She then said her fiancé “did good” when it came to selecting her engagement ring.

As she reflected on her four-year relationship with Morando, Cyrus said, “Me and Max have been together for four years and it’s very obvious the drastic amount of growth I’ve had in those four years. You just want to dream the biggest you can and you want to have someone by your side that always tells you you can do it.”

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando were first romantically linked in late 2021 after they were photographed at Cyrus’ NBC holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

The couple sparked engagement rumors when Cyrus stepped out wearing her sparkly engagement ring at the global premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash. It was reported that Cyrus was first spotted wearing the ring during her 33rd birthday dinner.

Miley Cyrus Opened Up About the Details of Her Engagement Ring

Prior to her Good Morning America appearance, Miley Cyrus spoke to PEOPLE about the engagement ring Maxx Moradno picked out.

The ring was designed by famed jeweler Jacquie Aiche. Jewelry experts believe the ring could be worth up to $450,000.

“The detail that I can share is that for us,” she pointed out. “Our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I’ve been astounded that I’ve actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice.”

Cyrus further shared, “I think I think it’s also being older, being more protective of what I’m open to sharing.”

She also connected her relationship with Morondo to Avatar, noting that the film is “about love, family resilience, and kind of reconnection and that stronger together idea.”

“And so I thought it was kind of perfectly thematic,” Cyrus continued. “And aligned with where I am in my life now.”

Miley Cyrus was previously married to Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth.