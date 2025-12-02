Miley Cyrus Is Now Engaged, Report Claims

Seemingly ready to take her relationship with Maxx Morando to the next level, Miley Cyrus fueled engagement rumors by having a ring on that finger.

The new piece of jewelry was spotted as Cyrus and Morando walked the red carpet at the global premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Monday.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: Fire and Ash” at Dolby Theatre on Dec. 01, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

According to Page Six, the 14-karat gold ring was made by famed jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche. Deuxmoi also reported that Cyrus was seen wearing the ring last month.

Miley Cyrus has not officially confirmed that she is engaged to Maxx Morando. The couple were first romantically linked in late 2021.

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker was previously married to Liam Hemsworth. The marriage lasted less than a year before the couple called it quits. Hemsowrth is currently engaged to model Gabriella Brooks.

While appearing on the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast earlier this year, Miley Cyrus opened up about being the “cougar” in her relationship with Maxx Morando.

Cyrus is five years older than Morando.

“He will be 27 when I turn 33,” she explained. Which I’m so excited for him to turn 27 ’cause that was such a great year for me.”

She then said, “I’m just hoping that, as long as he follows in my footsteps, everything is going ot be great. That’s right when I started turning my life around.”

Miley also pointed out that Maxx’s astrology sign has a significant impact on their relationship. “He’s a Scorpio and os is his grandfather,” she said. “That’s what makes Maxx just so cool because he can sting. Like [Scorpios are] very cool, think that they’re little angels, until it turns around and they got a sing.”

She further pointed out,”I couldn’t be with someone [who] doesn’t sting. They would have been toast already.”