Miley Cyrus Calls Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth ‘A F*cking Disaster’

Miley Cyrus is famous for her uncensored comments and openness about her personal life, and her recent performance at Lollapalooza Brazil proved no exception! The singer had some choice words to say about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus Calls Marriage To Hemsworth ‘A F*cking Disaster’

While performing at the music festival, Cyrus brought a couple onstage for a proposal. After congratulating the couple on their engagement, the singer said, “Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine, mine was a f*cking disaster.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth had a long and tumultuous relationship. The pair met in 2009 while filming The Last Song, and had an on-again, off-again relationship until their engagement in 2012.

The couple broke off the engagement a year later, with both Cyrus and Hemsworth stepping out publicly with new partners. They rekindled their relationship in March of 2016, getting engaged for a second time later that year.

The couple finally tied the knot in December of 2018, after their house burned down in the Woolsey Fire in California. Cyrus has said that she doesn’t know if she would’ve gone through with the marriage if not for the fire.

Cyrus Cites WildFire As The Reason The Couple Got Married

“We were together since ‘16. Our house burned down,” she said. “We had been, like, engaged. I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu, which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice.”

“I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house,” Cyrus continued. “Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire. Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like deer run into the forest.”

“You’re attracted to that heat,” Cyrus concluded. “And me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him.”

In August of 2019, the singer announced the couple’s separation, with Hemsworth filing for divorce just eleven days later, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Their divorce was finalized in January of 2020. Both Cyrus and Hemsworth have moved on since the divorce, but Cyrus’ comments show that the fallout from the short-lived marriage is still on the singer’s mind.

