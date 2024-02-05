Miley Cyrus Jokingly Reveals She ‘Forgot’ Underwear, Shades Billy Ray at Grammys

While on stage accepting her Record of the Year award, Miley Cyrus was quick to thank her nearest and dearest for their support… except her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

During her speech, the now two-time Grammy winner declared the award was amazing. “But I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday,” Cyrus said.

“Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular. So please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important, right guys?”

Among those she thanked on stage were those on stage with her, her teams, her mom Tish as well as her siblings, and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando. She also thanked her “main gays” because of “how good” she looked.

“I don’t think I forgot anyone,” she added after asking her team if she needed to thank anyone else. “But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

However, many viewers noticed that Miley Cyrus did not thank her father. “No mention of [Billy Ray Cyrus],” one observer wrote while posting a side-eye gif.

Another observer pointed out that the rumored beef between Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus may actually be true. “OMG Miley Cyrus thanked her mom but not Billy Ray Cyrus the rumors are true she so hates him.”

Rumors have been circulating over the past few years that Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus weren’t as close as they used to be as Billy Ray split from her mom, Tish. Since splitting from Tish, Billy Ray married a woman named Firerose.

Miley Cyrus Previously Spoke About Her Dad’s ‘Wildly Different Relationships’ With Fame

During her Aug. 2023 special Endless Sumer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) on Hulu, Miley Cyrus spoke about her father Billy Ray Cyrus and his relationship to fame.

She said it all has to do with upbringing. “My dad grew up the opposite of me,” the Flowers songstress explained. “I grew up on a soundstage, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof. And I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable I think in my relationship also.”

Miley Cyrus noted those were things that her father didn’t have. “I’ve seen how that affects a lot of people that go from having nothing to everything. It’s a really dangerous place. So I think that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different.”

Miley further pointed out that Billy Ray feeling love from a big audience impacted him more emotionally than it ever did her. “When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound, and I’ve always been made to feel like a star. It makes me emotional. So I think that’s the difference.”