Taylor Swift’s Reaction to Miley Cyrus Beating Her for Grammy Award Has the Internet Buzzing

Taylor Swift proved to the world that she is a gracious loser when old pal Miley Cyrus nabbed a Grammy they were both nominated for. Swift exuded confidence as she graced the 2024 Grammy Awards, earning nominations in six categories.

With an impressive collection of 12 Grammy Awards already under her belt, the singer aimed to add to her accolades. Setting the tone for the evening, host Trevor Noah wasted no time in igniting the festivities by introducing the first presenter for the coveted title of best pop solo performance.

Taking the stage, Mariah Carey presented the first Grammy to Miley Cyrus. Cyrus claimed the award for the best pop solo performance with her chart-topping anthem Flowers. In addition to Swift, she surpassed tough competition from Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Receiving her first Grammy Award, the singer’s expression was one of genuine surprise upon hearing her name announced. Adding an extra layer of astonishment, she shared the story of nearly missing the Grammy Awards due to inclement weather. Cyrus clutched the Grammy and quipped, “I could have missed the award, that’s fine, but not Mariah Carey.”

Taylor Swift’s Reaction to Miley Cyrus’ Grammy Win Was Met with Support… and Skepticism

Expressing her admiration for Carey, Swift graciously rose to her feet and applauded as Cyrus accepted the award. Shared online, a video capturing Swift’s reactions garnered over 350,000 views within a mere hour.

Cyrus received five other nominations at the 2024 Grammys: Album of the Year (Endless Summer Vacation), Record of the Year (Flowers), Song of the Year (Flowers), Best Pop Vocal Album (Endless Summer Vacation), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Thousand Miles with Brandi Carlile). While some fans are happy she won this time, others can’t shake it off that she beat Swift.

“I can’t believe Taylor didn’t win,” one Swiftie tweeted alongside two crying emojis. “Let’s celebrate Miley’s win, but also keep supporting Taylor!” Another fan agreed, writing, “I’m devastated that Taylor didn’t win “Best Pop Solo Performance” at the 2024 Grammys, but huge congrats to Miley Cyrus, she’s a queen!”

However, some haters are just going to hate, hate, hate. Not everyone believed Swift’s standing ovation was genuine. “Taylor is so jealous, just look at her sad face, it makes me laugh so baaaad,” one X user wrote. “We must be watching a different video,” another user shot back.

Later in the evening, Taylor Swift received an award of her own, for Best Pop Vocal Album. On stage, she announced a new album set to drop in April.