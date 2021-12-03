Miley Cyrus Has Major Dolly Parton Vibes In Latest Photo Shoot

People can talk all the trash they want about Miley Cyrus, but she has proven herself to be an unstoppable force in the music world. From her stint as the iconic Hannah Montana to her string of pop megahits, she has kicked open a door for herself that she has somehow kept open for decades, even though the star is still under 30. Speaking of that, in a recent photoshoot for her final Forbes To 30 Under 30, the star channeled Dolly Parton and decided to add some real glamour to her final entry in the list.

Miley Parton

Donning an exaggerated blonde hairdo, Cyrus is clearly having some fun with the photoshoot, leaning more into glamorous diva than her image as a sex kitten. It does stand in stark contrast to the Cyrus we saw some years back, gyrating on stage with Robin Thicke. Further proof that was just a phase to get a reaction as opposed to something she was actually committing to.

It is insane to think that she first made the 30 Under 30 list for Forbes when she was just 14 years old. Half is us at that age were still figuring out how to make the perfect blanket fort. Meanwhile, Cyrus was already cementing her iconic superstar status, way back then.

When talking about the whole experience in the above clip, the star still seems genuinely elated to be involved, and still seems to have a genuine passion and drive for what she does, which tells you exactly why she made the list in the first place.

Parton Me

And let us not forget, despite the fallout from when she went from Disney star to “full sexy”, Cyrus is an actual mega talent. As much as she makes a scene from time to time in pop culture, she backs it up with a strikingly powerful voice and a stage presence that is undeniable.

Also, she has the right to channel Dolly Parton, as any of you who have seen this cover she did of Jolene from 8 years ago would attest to.

She belts that song out with all the conviction of someone thrice her age and ultimately earns her the right to go full Parton anytime she wants. It may be her final entry in 30 Under 30, but it’s safe to say her career has miles to go still, and we look forward to seeing what Cyrus does next.

