Miley Cyrus Eagle-Eye Fans Make Spot on Tina Turner Comparison: Here’s What They Saw

While performing her hit track Flowers on stage at the 2024 Grammys, Miley Cyrus’ fans, aka Smiles, noticed a Tina Turner resemblance.

As they watched Cyrus’ performance, the Smiles took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their eagle-eye findings. “The Tina Turner homage though…” one fan wrote with a picture of Cyrus on-stage dancing. “ok Miley!!”

The Tina Turner homage tho … ok Miley!! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/vJFmTiRjTY — Just Another Ambivert 😌 (@thatdamnbrook) February 5, 2024

Another fan declared, “Ok Miley Turner.”

As she continued her performance, Miley Cyrus called out the crowd for not singing along with her. “Why are y’all acting like y’all don’t know this song,” she declared. Those who were noticeably singing along with Cyrus were Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey.

Miley Cyrus’ Flowers has had an exciting evening, as it helped the singer win her first Grammy. It was dubbed the winner of Best Pop Solo Performance. Among other awards that Flowers was nominated for were Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Speaking about the song before her performance, Miley Cyrus stated, “The reason I’m so excited when I get to sing this song live is ’cause I’ve literally only sang it live twice. Why I’m performing at the Grammys: so I can lay in bed on February 5th and watch a video of myself performing at the Grammys. That is, like, actually the most honest answer I can give you…When my future self looks back on this moment, she’s gonna say, ‘You look good.’”

Miley Cyrus also celebrated her first Grammy by declaring during the performance, “I just won my first Grammy!”

Miley Cyrus Has Fan Girl Moment On Stage With Mariah Carey

While on stage accepting her award, Miley Cyrus couldn’t help but have a fan girl moment with the award’s presenter, Mariah Carey.

“This MC is gonna stand by this MC for this because this is too iconic,” Cyrus declared. “Oh my god. I just got stuck in the rain in traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. I could miss the award, but I can’t miss Mariah Carey.”

Miley Cyrus couldn’t contain her excitement for being on stage with Carey while accepting her first Grammy. “There’s a story I wanna tell that sums up this moment, and I wasn’t gonna tell it but now Mariah’s here. And so his parents gave him a butterfly net, and he was so excited. He just went outside out in the sun and started swinging and swinging.”

However, the boy had no luck. When he finally let go and surrendered, he was ok with not catching the beautiful butterfly. That’s when his luck changed for the better. “And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. And this song Flowers is my butterfly. Thank you.”