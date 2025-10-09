miley-cyrus-says-she-may-have-been-the-first-person-to-ever-be-canceled

Following years of public criticism, Miley Cyrus says she may have been the first person ever to be canceled.

Videos by Suggest

In a preview clip of her upcoming interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the former Disney Channel star reflected on the negative attention she has received over the years.

“I was the first person to maybe ever be canceled, I guess,” she said.

The clip cut to Miley stating, “Well, you know, I didn’t know until I was older, actually, how brutal it really was, ’cause it was very, I guess, you know, challenging for other people. But for me, it was a good time. It looked fun, and it was fun.”

It’s unclear what she was referring to in her discussion of criticism.

Miley went on to speak about the harsh criticism she endured. “It wasn’t until I was older that I realized how harsh [the criticism was],” she pointed out. “And you know, it just – I would never now, being where I am, ever look at someone in their 20s, from the view of who I am now. So, I think it was that. But at the time, it was awesome.”

Cyrus has been criticized for her life choices, including being a well-known supporter of marijuana use. She faced backlash over her infamous ice cream pole incident. Years later, she faced constant public judgment during her Bangerz era.

Miley Cyrus Previously Opened up About Having Fame at Such a Young Age

While chatting with Pamela Anderson for CR Fashion Book last month, Miley Cyrus spoke about having fame at such a young age.

“I made a decision at 11, and I’ve never stopped,” Miley said while reflecting on her rise to stardom. “I made this deep commitment, and I never questioned it or reexamined it.”

Regarding her decision to reevaluate her career goals in her 20s and early 30s, Miley said she still says “yes” to fame. However, she said she’s not afraid of the day it’s a “no.”

“I don’t know if that day will come – when this no longer has my heart the way it does not,” she added. “Like you said, there could be a season where all of this no longer interests me, and that’s okay.”