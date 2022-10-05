Miles Teller Admits He Got ‘Lost In Prince William’s Eyes,’ Leading To Breach Of Royal Protocol

We often talk about the stunning women of the British royal family, but in a recent interview, Miles Teller revealed it was actually the Prince of Wales that took his breath away. Here’s what the Top Gun: Maverick star had to say about meeting Prince William.

‘I Felt The Vibe’

Before kicking off season 48 of Saturday Night Live, Miles Teller stopped by The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon. Teller ruled the big screen this summer alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. At the legendary London premiere, Teller got to chat with Prince William and Kate Middleton, mere months before they would become the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“They give you, like, a full [list] of rules like do’s and don’ts, and there’s, you know, a lot of etiquette … I kind of had a sheet to prep,” Teller said of his meeting with the royals. However, all bets were off once Teller got face to face with the prince. “Right off the bat, I messed up. You’re not supposed to, like, extend your hand unless they do.”

Of course, Fallon pulls out an image of Teller shaking the royal’s hand. As Teller recalls, he just got swept away by William and Kate’s warm nature. “I felt the vibe, so I was like, ‘I’m going in!'” Teller insists that the royals were very receptive to his gesture, despite the breach of royal protocol. “To their credit, they were very disarming.”

Miles Teller: Eyes As ‘Blue As The Bluest Ocean’

However, there’s a bit more to Teller’s faux pas. Pointing to the photo of their interaction, Teller notes, “I think right there, I’m honestly lost in Prince William’s eyes.” Thinking Fallon wanted to know more about the prince’s eyes, Teller goes on to describe them. “Blue as the bluest ocean, Jimmy…Bora Bora,” Teller jokes.

Teller admits that Middleton was stunning as usual, but he was unexpectedly taken with the prince. “Kate was beautiful and cordial and holds herself so well and regal. With William, I don’t know. I just blacked out,” Teller recounts, earning a roar of laughter from the audience. “But I think he’s a lifelong fan now.”

Funnily enough, it was Teller’s Top Gun co-star Jon Hamm that first dished on the hilarious interaction. “[Teller] geeked out a little on Prince William’s eyes,” Hamm told Fallon back in May. “I remember [Teller] coming back afterward, and he was like, ‘They’re so blue. … I got lost in his eyes.’”

It’s clear that the interaction was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the actor that he will surely remember for years to come. Now, if you don’t mind, we’ll just be Googling images of Prince William’s eyes to see what all this fuss is about.

