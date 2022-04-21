‘AT&T Girl’ Milana Vayntrub Makes New Career Move

One of AT&T’s main spokespeople is celebrating some awesome career news and becoming another member of the extended Marvel Cinematic Universe family. Milana Vayntrub, otherwise known as the “AT&T girl,” will get the chance to play Squirrel Girl in the recently released scripted podcast launched by Marvel. Vayntrub might be best known for her role as the helpful and cheerful phone specialist in the AT&T commercials, but her list of acting credits is actually pretty impressive.

‘AT&T Girl’ Milana Vayntrub Scores New Role

Actress Milana Vayntrub has a new gig, though that doesn’t mean her days as a spokesperson for AT&T are over. The 35-year-old mother of one recently revealed that she’d been cast as the title character Squirrel Girl in a scripted Marvel podcast. The series follows superhero and college student Doreen Green, otherwise known as Squirrel Girl, whose vigilante activity was discovered and her true identity revealed.

The character is a comic book favorite thanks in large part to her upbeat personality, so fans will be sure to love that the character is kept the same in the podcast. Per Marvel, “like the comics, the podcast series has Squirrel Girl’s same uber-positive, fun-loving tone that fans have come to know and love.”

Vayntrub confessed her own love for Squirrel Girl’s positive vibes, telling Variety, “Doreen has an optimism that’s not based in naiveté.” She added, “Her optimism is grounded in fairness and trust and justice.” In fact, Vayntrub continued, she thinks she has a lot to learn from the character.

Much To Learn From Squirrel Girl

“I think she—like me and in a way, she’s more of who I want to be like—really believes there is good in all people and that justice is not punishment, but justice is restorative and it’s about people taking accountability and it’s becoming better versions of themselves.”

Vayntrub went on to add, “People do harm because they are lacking in resources or in love in some way. And she is hilarious because of her honesty and her bluntness and her ability to see the best in people. It’s more of who I want to be like, and I feel like, after a few hours of playing her, I, like, channel her and then can bring that into my life.”

The first two episodes are already available on Apple podcasts and feature Squirrel Girl’s fellow animal-themed heroes like Koi Boy and Chipmunk Hunk, as well as other Marvel mainstays like Iron Man and Spiderman.

More Stories From Suggest

Martha Stewart Started Out In Commercials, Including This Very Disturbing Cigarette Ad



Who Plays The Emu’s Partner ‘Doug’ On Those Liberty Mutual Commercials



What Happened To The ‘Two Guys’ From The Sonic Drive-In Commercials And Why Were They Replaced?