Mila Kunis Stuns In Thigh-High Boots And This Season’s Biggest Fashion Trend

Over the years, no one’s quite rocked casual chic like Mila Kunis. At her latest film premiere, the actress stunned in one of her boldest looks ever. Let’s get a closer peek at Kunis’ stunning ensemble and take a quick dive into her latest project.

Mila Kunis Brings Oversized Blazers To The Red Carpet

Last Friday, Mila Kunis returned to the red carpet to promote her latest film. For the event, Kunis parted her hair down the middle and let her dark medium-length curls down. She then chose some incredibly bold thigh-high stiletto boots. For her outfit, the That ’70s Show alum rocked an oversized blazer fashioned as a mini dress with a sash cinching her waist. The ensemble was all at once simple, sleek, sexy, and oh-so-in-season. As far as fall fashion goes, Kunis’ look is going to be hard to top.

(Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kunis attended the premiere not only as the movie’s star but as a producer as well. Her latest film, Luckiest Girl Alive, is based on Jessica Knoll’s novel by the same name. The thriller follows TifAni “Ani” FaNelli, a successful New York City journalist who appears to live a glamorous, enviable existence. However, Ani’s life is turned upside-down when she’s forced to confront her traumatic past. The story tackles subjects like school shootings, sexual assault, and more.

Mila Kunis Talks About Her New Film

While on the red carpet, Mila Kunis gave some insight as to how she felt filming such tough scenes. “I mean, I don’t know if I’m gonna sound like a sociopath, but it wasn’t that hard,” Kunis told ET. “I have a very healthy relationship when it comes to acting. I don’t live and breathe it when I come home. I’ve always said this: Who I am and what I do are two very different things.”

Kunis also explained how she managed to access such a complex character. “Understanding the why of the character is always the easiest way in,” she explained. “And I guess I reverse engineered it, so, I went like, ‘How did she end up here?’ These are the incidents that happened. Can’t control those incidents. You can’t fault for those incidents. You have to forgive yourself for those incidents—that is the film. So, for me to do it, I think I approached it in an oddly logical way and then allowed the emotions to then take over.”

Luckiest Girl Alive was released to a limited number of theaters at the end of September, but it’s available to stream on Netflix starting October 7.

