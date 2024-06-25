mila-kunis-stumps-fans-after-proposing-to-ashton-kutcher-at-taylor-swift-concert

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s family rocked out at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but one video clip has fans scratching their heads.

In a fan-recorded video the 40-year-old actress is seen singing and dancing to “Love Story” with her 46-year-old husband. As Swift belted out, “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring,” Kunis seemed to kneel down herself, mimicking a proposal to Kutcher.

Their daughter, adorned with friendship bracelets and leaning against the VIP section’s railing, was oblivious to the charming moment unfolding behind her. Kunis, dressed in a blue flannel button-up shirt, playfully performed the “proposal” with Kutcher.

Fans Left Shocked That Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Were a Longtime Couple

Of course, the That ‘70s Show costars have been married for nearly a decade. However, it seems a lot of folks didn’t get the memo on the couple’s nuptials. The comments to the TikTok video featured the shock of some viewers that they were even a real couple, let alone married with children.

“I still didn’t grasp or realize that Ashton and Mila really got married….and had a kid?!?? I must’ve been under a rock,” one onlooker admitted. “Wait, they have kids?” another TikTok denizen added.

Meanwhile, others loved seeing Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher unabashedly letting their hair down at the Swift concert.

“Ashtons face watching Mila having the time of her life 🥰💯🤣”, one fan wrote. “So glad they are together. Their history is beautiful 💜,” added a second fan.

Of course, Kunis and Kutcher weren’t the only stars shining at the Eras Tour stop. They shared the VIP tent at Wembley Stadium with a stellar lineup, including Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant, and Travis Kelce.

Another video captured Dimitri and his dad entering a barricaded section and dancing to Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space.” Kutcher, dressed in a white T-shirt and gray pants, paused multiple times to dance with his son, who wore a graphic white T-shirt and black pants. At one point, Kutcher lifted his son, and they shared an embrace during the chorus of “Blank Space.”

Ashton Kutcher and his son dancing at Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in London tonight! #LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/OMDOyFCiNh — mila kunis fans (@dimitrikutcher) June 23, 2024

After first meeting on the set of That 70s Show in 1998, it took Kunis and Kutcher 14 years to begin dating. Married since 2015, the duo will celebrate their nine-year anniversary on the Fourth of July.