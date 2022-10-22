Mila Kunis Shares Everything She Eats In A Day, Including This Surprising Food That Speaks To Her Heritage

In a recent interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, Mila Kunis gave fans an inside look at what she eats each day, from avocado toast to protein smoothies. The actress also revealed the foods that keep her connected to her Ukrainian and Russian heritage.

What Does Kunis Eat For Breakfast?

Like most moms, Kunis has to have coffee first thing in the morning to keep up with her kids. After taking them to school, the actress comes back home for breakfast. “My typical breakfast is the leftovers that my children didn’t eat in the morning,” Kunis laughed.

“I have this thing against wasting food, so I’ll eat their leftovers, which isn’t always satiating,” the actress explained. Kunis said she adds a slice of avocado toast to the leftovers to give her energy for the rest of the day.

How Kunis Connects With Her Ukrainian Heritage Through Food

Kunis also revealed that her mother, who lives 15 minutes away from her, frequently comes by and drops off “unbelievable” food. “Russian meals [are] like, a lot of food, at all times,” Kunis explained. She was born in Ukraine, but speaks Russian, as that was the country’s main language during her childhood years. Her family immigrated to the United States when she was 7 years old.

“Russians, or Ukrainians—I know we’re living in a time where I don’t even know what to call myself anymore,” the actress joked. “They like to pickle things, mostly because we had winters, and so that’s how you survived: by pickling food. So we pickle everything.”

The actress named pickled watermelon as a favorite, along with other Russian dishes such as borscht and smoked herring. Kunis also shared that her mother makes amazing chicken soup and beef stroganoff, saying, “My mom is an incredible cook … she still thinks she’s cooking for four people when really it’s just her and my dad, and so when I had kids, she started cooking for all of us.”

Kunis: ‘We Always Have Ice Cream’

Kunis even dished about her family’s takeout habits. “I love to order food that I don’t make,” she explained, listing sushi, Thai food, and Indian food as some of her favorite choices. The actress also revealed a sweet secret: “My husband and I open the freezer and have ice cream every night [after the kids go to bed].”

“We always have ice cream,” she continued. “I love ice cream. It’s my favorite food group.” Her favorite ice cream brand? “Thrifty Brand ice cream,” Kunis shared. “Chocolate Malted Crunch.” From traditional Russian dishes to takeout to late-night ice cream, Kunis and her family seem to eat a little of everything!

