Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Sell $10 Million Beverly Hills Manor Amid Rumors Of Marriage Problems

Could one of Hollywood’s favorite couples be ready to call it quits? Rumors of a potential split between Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been going around for a while, and their latest real estate move is adding fuel to the fire.

Getting Rid Of The House Before A Divorce?

The couple just sold their Coldwater Canyon mansion for $10.4 million. The house, which features a temperature-controlled wine room, a gym, and a sauna, was the first property Kutcher and Kunis purchased together.

The pair still own a custom-built house in Beverly Hills and an oceanfront home in Santa Barbara, but some are speculating that the offloading of the Coldwater Canyon house is the first step towards their divorce.

Over the last few months, the tabloids have been full of stories about the famous couple’s marital woes. From arguments over how to raise their two children, Wyatt and Dimitri, to worries about flirtations with costars, it seems like the former That 70s Show co-stars have been at each other’s throats for a while now.

Is Kutcher Cheating?

Gossip Cop has reported on these rumors and found no truth to back them up. Life & Style ran a story about Kunis’ “insecurities” about the relationship, referring to a 2015 trip Kutcher took to a massage parlor. “Ashton is no angel, everyone knows that,” their source added. The magazine also cited the couple’s decision to put their house on the market as a sign of trouble.

However, Gossip Cop quickly put that rumor to rest. While the couple did put their house on the market, that was in order to move into their new, custom-built home. Bringing up the massage parlor story — which was completely innocent; just a normal massage parlor — was just an attempt to make the divorce story seem real.

What about the stories of a flirty co-star? New Idea claimed that Kutcher was getting close with romcom costar Reese Witherspoon, worrying Kunis. “Ashton’s never been like this about a movie before and it’s not like it’s going to win Oscars — it’s a Netflix rom-com!” their inside source shared. “He doesn’t miss a meeting, rehearsal, an email, and Mila’s starting to think he’s gone doe-eyed over Reese.”

Gossip Cop swept those rumors aside as well, explaining that the movie was barely in pre-production and required nonstop meetings before filming started, giving Kutcher little time to romance his co-star. While the tabloids seem intent on manufacturing drama between the couple, it’s clear that they’re happier than ever.

