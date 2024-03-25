‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Shaun Weiss Leads ‘Quack’ Chant at California Concert

Once a duck, always a duck! Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss reportedly led the famous “quack” chant during a recent concert in California.

According to TMZ, Weiss, who played Goldberg the Goalie in all three Might Ducks films, was at the House of Blues in Anaheim to watch Niko Moon. While on stage, Moon wanted to highly Weiss’ addiction recovery and referred to him as a “hometown hero” for the NHL team, the Anaheim Ducks.

The country singer and his band wore Goldberg Mighty Ducks jerseys while performing their show. In order to hype the crowd, Shaun Weiss decided to start the “quack” chant.

Weiss previously opened up about his struggles with addiction as well as recovery. He told NewsNation in September 2023 that recovery has given him a second chance at life. “I’m totally aware of that,” he said about his second life. “And I tried to never take that for granted.”

He went on to joke, “I’ll just let you know when they take your mug shot, they’re not using any Instagram filters down at the station.”

Shaun Weiss Says His Addiction Started when He Had a Mental Health Crisis

Also during his NewsNation interview, Shaun Weiss opened up about how his addiction started when he had a mental health crisis after his dad passed away. The actor was also going through a bad breakup at the same time.

“Things just got too heavy for me,” Weiss said. “And I kind of lost my mind, really.”

Shaun Weiss went on to seek treatment at Quest 2 Recovery. The Mighty Ducks star shared he was sober for a little over three years, but on Jan. 24, it marked four years.

“That’s really thing I’m proudest of,” Weiss explained. “I’ve had a lot of accomplishments, but this recovery thing is really my proudest accomplishment.”

Shaun Weiss then said the support of his fans helped him. “Being able to look at the trauma, I went through the lens of trying to be creative, and to do comedy has just been a game changer,” he continued. “And people find my story inspiring so I just kind of tell my story, and I try to do that — in a funny way, though. It’s fulfilling for me.”

Weiss went on to advise to not give up on family members who struggle with addiction. “As drug addicts, we tend to burn our bridges and burn people that are close to us in our life. But really, as a result of not really having family and things like that to pull me back — that’s how I became untethered and ended up on the street.”