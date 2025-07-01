Middleborough Man Accused Of Stabbing Mom’s Boyfriend To Death Over Steak Fight In Massachusetts

A 41-year-old Massachusetts man, Andrew Horsman, has been accused of stabbing his mother’s boyfriend to death following a fight over steaks. After allegedly stabbing the man a total of 17 times, Horsman allegedly doused him with lighter fluid.

According to a release issued by the Middleborough Police Department (MDP), the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on June 28. The MPD received multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing at a Fairway Street residence.

Upon arrival, MPD officers and emergency personnel found 66-year-old Paul Pomerleau having suffered multiple stab wounds. After he was transported to Morton Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries at 8:52 p.m.

The MPD, following an investigation and several witness interviews, arrested Andrew Horsman and charged him with murder. It was revealed that Pomerleau was in a “long-term relationship” with Horsman’s mother.

During his Monday, June 30, arraignment hearing, disturbing details were revealed by prosecutor Piacentini Lawson.

Disturbing Details

As reported by the New York Post, Piacentini stated that the alleged killing occurred following a fight over steaks. This altercation culminated with the suspect allegedly stalking and stabbing his mother’s partner a total of 17 times.

The prosecutor alleged that, after carrying out his violent stabbing attack, Horsman then poured a gallon of lighter fluid on Pomerleau’s body. However, a relative intervened, resulting in the victim’s body not being lit on fire.

Witnesses reportedly stated that Horsman and Pomerleau’s relationship was already tense before the alleged murder. Reportedly, the 66-year-old was critical of the fact that Horsman was unemployed and living with his mother.

Horsman’s attorney, Joshua Wood, during the arraignment hearing, said that the incident was a consequence of a strained relationship years in the making.

“These people knew each other,” Wood said. “There was a long relationship here and I think that’s important, and the history wasn’t always peaceful. I think when the story fully comes out, it’ll be clear that this wasn’t a random act of violence, as the Commonwealth suggested, but frankly a response to years of suffering.”

Andrew Horsman pleaded not guilty during his arraignment hearing. He is being held without bail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 28.