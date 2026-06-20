sienna-miller-reveals-2-pieces-of-huge-family-news

Sienna Miller has been busy in the family-planning department, dropping two major bombshells recently: she’s growing her family and making an honest man out of a special someone…

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Last month, the 44-year-old American Sniper star revealed she’d had her second child with her boyfriend, 29-year-old Oli Green.

“It’s happened. I have a tiny baby next door,” she gushed to E! News at the time.

“It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging,” she added without revealing any details about the new little one. “I’m on very little sleep, but I’m madly in love with my baby.”

She revealed she was pregnant in a grand fashion, revealing her baby bump back in December at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London.

Sienna Miller and Oli Green. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

This is Miller’s third child. The G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra actress welcomed a daughter with Green in late 2023 and also has an 11-year-old daughter, Marlowe, with her ex, Tom Sturridge.

But wait… there’s more.

Following the birth of their second child, Green deemed Miller fit to put a ring on, with E! News reporting earlier this month that the couple is engaged.

On June 5, Miller was spotted in Barcelona, Spain, wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. Dressed casually in blue jeans and a white tank top, the mom of three carried her newborn on her chest. As she placed a hand on the baby, she revealed the new ring.

While the actress has yet to confirm the engagement, with two children and a new sparkler, all signs point to a walk down the aisle.