ABC TV News Personality Quits for Important New Job

A beloved ABC TV personality recently ditched her broadcasting career for a great cause…to “support children around the world.”

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Laura Schweizer, who spent five years with Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN News 2, left the station last month to join her fiancé’s nonprofit helping kids in Haiti.

According to The Tennessean, Schweizer has co-hosted News 2’s daytime lifestyle show, “Local on 2,” for the past four years. Her co-host for the last two years was Stephanie Langston, a 25-year Nashville news veteran.

Schweizer told the newspaper that her exit from the ABC affiliate is bittersweet. She is joining Change the Stars, a nonprofit founded by her fiancé, Jeff Ponchillia, as the business development director.

“This community has truly become family to me,” she explained in a statement. “I’ve loved sharing stories, highlighting people doing good, and connecting with viewers across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.:

“While I will always cherish my time in TV, joining Change The Stars allows me to expand that impact in a new way, helping serve and support children around the world,” she added.

“After years of storytelling in TV, I’m grateful for the opportunity to now help tell stories that create direct impact for children of CTS,” she added in a statement on Instagram. “This feels less like leaving something behind, and more like stepping into what I was being prepared for all along.”

Meanwhile, a candid Instagram post from Schweizer detailing her choice to leave WKRN News 2 for Change The Stars was flooded with positive comments from longtime viewers.

“Love this and you!! So proud of every step and we’ll be by your side for the next chapter and every one after that. Get it, girl!!” one comment read.

“Legends never really leave us,” another onlooker added. “The quit. The call. The courage to say yes!” another fan gushed.

“You’re gonna change the world!!!” fellow broadcaster and meteorologist Meaghan Thomas declared.