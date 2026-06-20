‘Dancing With the Stars’ Adds Late Night TV Favorite to Season 35 Cast

A late-night TV favorite is trading in his security guard uniform for some dancing shoes, joining the cast of the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

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That’s right, Guillermo Rodriguez, Jimmy Kimmel’s ever-loyal sidekick on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is waltzing his way into the ballroom for Season 35 of the hit dance competition show.

Rodriguez announced his upcoming ballroom debut on the late-night show on June 17.

Kimmel teased that “a major celebrity contestant” was joining the show. This person is someone you know, someone you love, he’s someone we know quite well,” he added.

Kimmel then announced Rodriguez as the mystery contestant, at which point a curtain rose to reveal the 55-year-old decked out in a flashy, sequined blue outfit, ready to strut his stuff.

Guillermo Rodriguez (ready for his ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut) alongside Jimmy Kimmel on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on June 17, 2026. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

“This September, Guillermo will become the first ever parking lot security guard to dance with the stars,” Kimmel explained. “This is gonna be so great.”

“Don’t lose a single adorable pound, okay? Do you promise?” the 58-year-old host asked.

“I promise,” Rodriguez shot back. “If I lose five pounds, I’m gonna gain 10 pounds right away.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Weigh in on Late Night TV Favorite Joining Cast…

Dancing With the Stars also took to Instagram to announce the big news.

“Someone call security, @iamguillermo from @jimmykimmellive is bringing his best salsa to the ballroom on the new season of #DWTS, this fall on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu!” the caption read alongside the fun keep introducing Rodriguez as a contestant.

Of course, the comments section was filled with enthusiasm from fans and DWTS vets alike…

“Well, If he ain’t my partner he’s my biggest competition because I KNOW what these funny men can do 😂😂🔥🔥,” dance pro Emma Slater commented, giving a hat tip to her partner last season, actor, comedian, and former late-night sidekick Andy Richter.

“Can you pleeaaasseee be my partner, Guillermo?!?🙏😭” fellow pro Pasha Pashkov added.

“Let’s hope Jimmy comes to support him some of the weeks. Go Guillermo!” a fan gushed.

“Welp, there’s my vote 😭,” Jersey Shore legend Snooki chimed in.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez has a bit of time to prep…

Dancing With the Stars season 35 will premiere this fall on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.