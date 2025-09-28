Michigan Church Shooting Leaves At Least 2 Dead And Multiple Injured, Church Set Ablaze

A shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, has left at least two people dead and multiple people injured. The shooter, who was killed in a shootout with police, also set the church on fire, authorities say.

As reported by CNN, the incident occurred during the morning of Sunday, September 28. A 40-year-old Burton man rammed his vehicle through the church’s front doors, authorities said. He is then accused of exiting the vehicle and opening fire with an assault rifle, shooting at least 10 people, including children.

Shortly after the shooting, the suspect is believed to have intentionally set fire to the building. One of the people who was shot has died, and the 40-year-old man died in a police shootout.

At least two victims have died following the shooting, as per NBC News.

A motive has yet to be revealed as authorities continue their investigation. The suspect’s residence will be searched, along with his cell phone records, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said.

As per NBC News, law enforcement officials stated that at least three improvised devices were found at the scene.

Reactions

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement addressing the shooting.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world,” the statement read. “In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer shared a statement on X, saying, in part, “My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable.”

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that federal agents are at the scene assisting local authorities.

“Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act,” Patel added. “Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy.”

President Donald Trump called the incident a “targeted attack on Christians.”

“The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”

The shooting comes one day after Russell M. Nelson, the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed at the age of 101.

Reportedly, multiple states have announced an increased police presence at places of worship, including New York, California, and Texas.