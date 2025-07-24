NYC Man Accused Of Throwing Improvised Explosives Off Brooklyn Bridge

A New York City man, 55-year-old Michael Gann, is accused of manufacturing at least seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and throwing at least one of them off a Brooklyn bridge.

According to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York, Gann allegedly ordered precursor chemicals online in or about May 2025. These included, as per the release, potassium perchlorate and aluminum powder. Additionally, Gann also allegedly ordered cardboard tubes and fuses.

It is alleged that between May and June 2025, Gann made several internet searches related to explosives and firearms. As per the release, these included “how to make flash powder from household items” and “gun background check test,” among many others.

After receiving his order in June 2025, Gann allegedly mixed the chemicals and caused an explosion. Then, he is accused of assembling at least seven IEDs using his ordered materials.

The chemicals and at least five IEDs were allegedly stored by Gann on the rooftops of Soho residential apartment buildings. Furthermore, Gann is accused of storing at least four shtogun shells on the same rooftops. He allegedly intended to combine them with some of the IEDs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Gann allegedly threw a sixth IED off the Williamsburg Bridge onto the subway tracks.

Arrested And Charged

Days later, on June 5, 2025, Gann was tracked down and arrested by law enforcement. Hours before his arrest, he had allegedly posted on Instagram, “Who wants me to go out to play like no tomorrow.”

Allegedly, he was found with a seventh IED in his possession. The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that Gann lied to authorities by saying he had disposed of the precursor chemicals and the shtogun shells in a Manhattan dumpster.

Michael Gann is charged with one count of attempted destruction of property by means of explosives, one count of transportation of explosive materials, and one count of unlawful possession of destructive devices. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of all crimes.

“The safety of New Yorkers is paramount,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said. “Thanks to swift work by our law enforcement partners, no one was harmed. That vigilance assuredly prevented a tragedy in New York.”