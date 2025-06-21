Michigan Bowling Coach Believed To Have Killed High School Graduate Before Turning Gun On Himself in Monroe County

A Michigan high school graduate, 17-year-old Gwendolyn Smith, was found dead by her stepfather. Bowling coach Ryne Leist, 33, was found next to her with a self-inflicted gunshot. It is alleged that Leist killed Gwendolyn before taking his own life in a tragic murder-suicide.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the incident took place on Saturday, June 14. Sheriff Troy Goodnough revealed during a press conference that Gwendolyn’s stepfather discovered the bodies at around 6 p.m. after returning home.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office ruled Gwendolyn’s death a homicide. Leist’s death was ruled a suicide, with both individuals having suffered gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Goodnough stated that Gwedonling and Leist might have met during his time as a bowling coach for Bedford Public School’s club bowling team. The Bedford Schools Superintendent, Carl Shultz, and the MCSO clarified that Leist was never employed by the district.

Instead, as reported by WTOL, Leist worked through Forest View Lanes, which is the bowling alley where the team practiced. Shultz added that Leist had passed all the mandatory background checks to become a youth coach in Michigan.

During the press conference, Sheriff Goodnough did not go into details about the relationship between Gwendolyn and Leist. He, however, stated that the relationship was not romantic. It is not clear if Leist broke into the house or if he was let in.

Remembering Gwendolyn Smith

Two weeks before her untimely death, Gwendolyn Smith had graduated from Bedford High School. In a heartbreaking tribute, her stepparents remembered her, posting on social media.

“We aren’t supposed to outlive our children,” Heather Smith, Gwendolyn’s stepmother, wrote. “Everyone loved Gwen. She was kind, talented and the best kid an evil stepmother could ask for. My middle daughter my baby was murdered.”

Matthew Kennerson, Gwendolyn’s stepfather, who found her dead, also posted on Facebook.

“Love you forever… I’m so sorry I couldn’t save you…,” the grieving father wrote.

Superintendent Shultz shared a statement on June 15, addressing Gwendolyn’s death.

“Gwen was an extraordinary young woman whose presence left an indelible mark on our school community,” he wrote.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family in this extremely difficult time.

“Gwen was a gifted student who excelled academically, and her talents extended far beyond the classroom,” the fundraiser reads. “She was a passionate artist in our music programs and a standout athlete on our bowling team. Most of all, Gwen will be remembered for her kindness, her bright spirit, and the joy she brought to those around her.”