Michelle Williams Welcomes Baby No. 4 via Surrogate

Although she’s notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, Michelle Williams announced that she recently welcomed her fourth child via surrogate.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Dawson’s Creek alum confirmed that she and her husband, Thomas Kail, had welcomed their third child together. This is her fourth child overall.

After guest host Tiffany Haddish complimented her figure, Michelle Williams gave a shout-out to her surrogate, Christine. “Then I’ve got to give a shout out ot Christine, ’cause this last baby did come through my body,” she declared. But the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine. Maybe you’re watching out there – thank you, Christine.”

Williams further shared, “Thanks to Christine, I have three under five at home.”

Along with her now three young children, Michelle Williams is the mother of 19-year-old Matilda, whom she shared with her late ex, Heath Ledger. She welcomed her second child in 2022 and her third child in 2023.

Williams further discussed her life with three children under five, noting, “Everything’s good and under control.”

She jokingly confirmed, “I’m the adult.”

Michelle Williams Says She’s Trying to Figure Out a Life-Work Balance After Welcoming Her Fourth Child

While continuing to discuss her home life, Michelle Williams said she was trying to find a balance between her life and work.

“You hear a lot of people are talking about self-care, and I’m just wondering when?” she pointed out. “Because I’ma working mom. I already have the guilt, and I don’t want to take more time away from them, but I understand, like, I need to fill up the tank.”

Williams further noted that she was able to have some time to herself… by visiting “our fine local establishments of government bureaucracy.”

“You say, ‘I’m sorry, honey. But one day you’re going to grow up, and you’re going to get a job. And you’re going to pay taxes, and you’re going to need a social security number for that,’” the actress noted. “And then here’s how it goes: I recommend a midday appointment because it’s a little bit more crowded.”

She further shared, “And then you can claim your rightful place at the back of the line where they will let you wait in complete silence for at least one hour.”

Williams jokingly declared, “There is free eating for all.” She then noted others can “bring a nail file” and a “to-do” list to really get things done.

Regarding the “adult conversation” she has to have with the government employees, Williams shared some advice.

“If you want a pro hack tip, don’t double-check your paperwork,” she added. “Because you might have to go back.”