Michelle Williams Makes Rare Comment About Late Ex Heath Ledger

More than 17 years after Heath Ledger suddenly passed away at the age of 28, his ex-partner, Michelle Williams, makes a rare comment about him.

While Williams appeared on his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard opened up about Ledger and his continuing impact on others.

“I feel obligated to say that I knew him a little bit when he was getting sober,” he explained to Williams. “And I don’t know that I’ve ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly.”

Shepard then said Ledger was “one of the most special boys” he’s ever met. “I can feel the weight of the world on him in a very special way that kind of broke my heart,” he continued. “I was very, very sad, and I thought he was just so special.”

Overcome with emotion, Williams called Ledger “so, so special.”

“Thank God, there’s Matilda,” she whispered, referencing her and Ledger’s daughter.

Shepard also described Ledger as “this heart here that’s just leaking out everywhere.” To which, Williams replied, “Yeah, an incredible sensitivity.”

Michelle Williams Opened Up About Her Relationship With Heath Ledger

As she and Dax Shepard continued to talk about Heath Ledger, Michelle Williams opened up about her relationship with the late actor. The former couple first met on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2004. They had their daughter, Matilda, in October 2005.

“We had a baby,” she recalled. “But I suppose maybe it’s a good thing about being young is that you don’t have so much life experience that you can contextualize things. So you’re really just going with the flow.”

Williams and Ledger ended their relationship in October. Ledger died from an accidental drug overdose just a few months later.

Williams went on to marry musician Phil Elverum in 2018, but the couple divorced a year later. She then married director Thomas Kail in 2020. They have three children together.