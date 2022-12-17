Michelle Obama Gives Update On Sasha And Malia Living Together In LA

It looks like the Obama sisters are still sticking together! Michelle Obama dropped by the Today show to share details about her daughters’ Los Angeles apartment, as well as the first time they hosted their parents.

Michelle Obama Jokes About Daughters’ Cocktail-Mixing Skills

Malia, 24, is in LA for her work in the television industry, while Sasha, 21, is attending the University of Southern California. The sisters chose to live together while they’re both in California, and their mom told a hilarious story about the time she and former President Barack Obama dropped by the place.

“We were going to take them to dinner,” Michelle remembered of her and her husband’s California visit. “And they said, ‘Why don’t you come over to our spot for cocktails?’ And we were like, ‘OK let’s see what this is going to be like.’”

While some parents might have trouble grappling with the fact that their kids are grown up enough to have a cocktail hour, the former first lady had a different complaint. “The martinis were a little weak,” she laughed. “I don’t think they really knew what [the drink] was.”

Sasha And Malia Made Their Parents Use Coasters

Another thing that made Michelle laugh? Her daughters’ rules about their apartment. According to her, Sasha and Malia were adamant that their parents use coasters with their drinks.

“I’m like, ‘You never used a coaster in my house.’ So now when it’s your stuff, you want to take care of it?” Michelle joked. In addition to her tales about the girls’ apartment together, Michelle also spoke about their relationship.

Michelle Says Daughters’ Close Relationships Is ‘The Thing That A Mother Would Want’

She shared that Sasha and Malia were not always close and went through “a period of time when they couldn’t stand each other.” Michelle said she always told them things would change, and that they would become each other’s best friends; looks like she was right!

“[Seeing them] in that place where they’re one another’s support systems and they’ve got each other’s backs, it’s the thing that a mother would want,” she said of the pair.

There’s no word yet on what Sasha’s plans are post-graduation, but if she goes into the entertainment industry, she and Malia’s apartment might be a permanent thing. Let’s hope they get better at mixing cocktails for their parents!

