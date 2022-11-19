‘Our Bodies Change Drastically In Comparison To Men’: Michelle Obama Opens Up About The Taboo Of Women Aging

Michelle Obama is sharing the truth about aging. The former first lady, now in her late 50s, is telling all women to stop seeking the fountain of youth. It’s a myth that holds women back especially as they are often compared to men.

In an interview between Obama and Oprah Winfrey, the two women discussed everything from what it’s like to be in midlife to how women’s bodies change much more than men’s. Obama, always one to tell it like it is, opened up about how she really feels about her body.

‘I Love My Body’

As Obama shared her age and how she’s not as young as she used to be, she let Oprah and the audience know she’s still confident, declaring “I love my body.” The former first lady does her best to have a positive body image.

However, there are times that she has a difficult time maintaining her self-confidence. Even though she is body-positive, Obama still struggles to see herself in the mirror or on a screen. Plus, she doesn’t enjoy hearing her own voice.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Recalls Hot Flash On Marine One: ‘Like Somebody Put A Furnace In My Core’

“I’m constantly judging myself too, just like everybody else,” she said. The former first lady also admitted that it’s difficult to make change for all women because of the lack of information that’s out there about aging.

Although our bodies transform as we age, women just don’t have guidance about our changing bodies, especially when it comes to menopause.

‘Women, Our Bodies Change Drastically In Comparison To Men’

“Women, our bodies change drastically in comparison to men,” Obama reflected. “We’re going through menopause. We’ve got a lot going on and I don’t think we’ve done enough to understand what aging means for women’s bodies.”

“What are we supposed to look like? How are we supposed to feel? We’re not talking about that enough.”

The former first lady continued to open up about growing older, how menopause affected her, the issue of body shaming, and how she cares for herself. One way she takes care of her changing body is through fitness and exercise. However, she pointed out to Oprah that the fitness industry doesn’t cater to older women.

RELATED: Selma Blair May Have Stepped Away From ‘DWTS,’ But She’s Still A Champion For The Chronically Ill

“I want to push these industries to start thinking about us mature women,” shared Obama, “so that we’re operating with real, good information about what we should be wanting.”

The former first lady went on to say that due to the lack of information, she seeks out advice and defines what healthy means for her. It’s great advice that all of us should listen to.

More From Suggest