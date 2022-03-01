Who Is Lucky Enough To Be Dating Michele Morrone? What We Know About His Love Life

Michele Morrone gained global recognition (and heartthrob status) as a result of his role in the sexy 2020 Polish film, 365 Days. Despite negative reviews from film critics, the Netflix streamer has been a widely watched flick—due in large part to its star’s smoldering good looks and perfect physique. Fans are dying to know the deets about Michele Morrone’s wife—or if he even has one. And if not, who is Michele Morrone dating? Here’s our investigation into the love life of this handsome Italian actor.

Michele Marrone Is The Hottie In ‘365 Days’

365 Days is a Polish film that had a limited release in Poland in February of 2020. In June of the same year, it was made available for streaming on Netflix, which is when it began to get international attention. Based on a popular Polish novel that’s part of a trilogy of books (and is often compared to the Fifty Shades of Grey book and film series in America), the movie is an erotic thriller that tells the story of an Italian mobster (played by Morrone) who kidnaps a Polish woman (played by actress Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and keeps her prisoner for a year. His goal? To make her fall in love with him.

While the movie was universally panned by critics, it became the second most-watched movie on Netflix over the weekend it was first released. Almost overnight, Marone became internationally known. “Once Netflix decided to buy the rights and put it on the platform, the story changed,” he explained in an interview with Showsha. “Like I woke up in the morning and I couldn’t even walk down the street.”

A sequel starring both Morrone and Sieklucka is currently in the works, and there also appears to be plans for a third film.

Is Michele Morrone Married?

While Morrone is not currently married, he has an ex-wife named Rouba Saadeh. A fashion designer and stylist from Lebanon, she was married to Morrone from 2014 until 2018. The pair have two sons together—Marcus, born in 2017, and Brando, born in 2017. In one sweet Instagram post of his kids from 2019, the actor wrote “Ho messo al mondo due vite. #nothingelsematters,” which roughly translates to “I’ve bought two lives into the world” in Italian.

We don’t know the exact details of the couple’s split, but Morrone has said that the breakup of his marriage was very hard on him. In a 2020 Instagram post, he wrote, “A year and a half ago I was about to leave everything, I didn’t want to act anymore. I was in a severe state of depression after divorcing my wife.”

Luckily, the star rebounded and now encourages his fans to always keep the faith. “I found work as a gardener in a remote village of 1,000 inhabitants because I had no more money in my pocket. But life is strange, when you’re down destiny puts the right train in front of you and if you’re strong you can take it. Always believe in yourself… ALWAYS.”

Is Michele Morrone Gay?

Back in June of 2021, rumors started swirling that Michele Morrone was gay. The speculations arose as a result of one of Morrone’s Instagram posts, which featured him shirtless and embracing Italian actor and model Simone Susinna, who is appearing in the 365 Days sequel. Morrone’s ambiguous caption for the photo, “I’m a liar,” had people wondering if he was referring to his sexual orientation.

“I woke up with my team calling me saying, ‘There’s a lot of articles saying that you came out,’ because of the picture I took with Simone,” Morrone wrote in an Instagram story (as reported by the Gay Times). “He became a very good friend of mine, we’re like brothers. We’re shooting a movie together. It was just a picture. Nothing more.”

As for the questionable caption, the actor says he didn’t mean for people to take what he said literally. “An actor is a kind of liar. That’s why I wrote that,” he explained. “Acting… as someone who is not. I didn’t come out. So, I’m so sorry for the confusion. As I said, I’m a big supporter of the LGBT community. There’s a lot of young guys and young girls…They would love to come out but they don’t do it because of their families. You know, happiness is priceless, guys. Peace and love, I love you so much.”

Who Is Michele Morrone Dating?

As far as we can tell, the 31-year-old heartthrob is not currently in a relationship. Morrone confirmed he was single in a 2020 interview, and he hasn’t been linked to anyone since. Of course, people speculated he was involved with his 365 Days co-star, Maria Sieklucka, because of the pair’s chemistry and the sexually explicit nature of their scenes together.

But Morrone put that rumor to rest during a Polish interview soon after the movie was released. “[Our characters] were really deep, so if we didn’t like each other and had that bond on set, it wasn’t going to be real–the scenes,” he said in the June 2020 interview (as reported by Oprah Daily). “We were forced to be friends, but we became friends for real. I love Anna.”



