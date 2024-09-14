Michaela DePrince, Ballet Star Who Danced in Beyoncé Video, Dies at 29

Ballerina Michaela DePrince, known for her performance in Beyoncé’s 2016 music video “Freedom,” passed away at 29. The tragic news was announced on her Instagram on Friday.

“Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us,” the post read.

“She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places.”

The cause of DePrince’s death has not yet been disclosed.

DePrince made history as the youngest principal dancer at the Dance Theatre of Harlem. She later performed with the Dutch National Ballet and Boston Ballet as a second soloist. She garnered broader recognition through her cameo in Beyoncé‘s ‘Lemonade’ video.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Michaela Mabinty DePrince. 🕊️



DePrince started her professional ballet career at Dance Theatre of Harlem, making history as the youngest dancer to be featured in principal roles.#MichaelaMabintyDePrince #RestinPower pic.twitter.com/W5Mp0z3tAy — DanceTheatreofHarlem (@DTHballet) September 13, 2024

Michaela DePrince’s Prolific Ballet Career Was Forged in Tragedy

Born amid the brutal conflict in Sierra Leone, DePrince’s early life was shaped by tragedy. After losing both parents—her father slain by rebels and her mother succumbing to starvation—she was sent to live in an orphanage, bearing the scars of war from a young age.

At the orphanage, she was labeled “the devil’s child” and suffered mistreatment from the caregivers due to her vitiligo, a skin condition that causes patches of lighter skin. She witnessed the brutal murder of one of her teachers at the hands of rebels. She was stabbed by a young boy while attempting to save her.

At the age of 4, she was adopted along with her sister after living with 26 other orphans. Once in the United States, DePrince pursued ballet at the American Ballet Theatre’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School of Ballet.

Her remarkable talent earned her a leading role in the 2011 documentary First Position. The film chronicled dancers as they prepared for the Youth America Grand Prix, the world’s largest ballet scholarship competition for students.

She once expressed her dream of establishing a school in Sierra Leone.

“Sometimes you just need to make a little ripple to open the doors for others,” she told Glamour.

She is survived by her sisters Mia, Beelee, Jaye, Mariel, and Amie, as well as her brothers Adam and Erik.