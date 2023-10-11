Michael Strahan’s Rarely Seen Ex-Wife Spotted Visiting Their Daughter At College

Isabella Strahan, one of the two youngest daughters of TV personality Michael Strahan, recently enjoyed a memorable Family Weekend at the University of Southern California (USC). Her mom, Jean Muggli, the rarely-seen ex-wife of the Good Morning America co-host, joined the celebration.

The special weekend at USC, where Isabella is currently a student, brought together parents and students for a heartwarming reunion. Jean Muggli, who shares Isabella and her twin sister Sophia with Michael Strahan, shared glimpses of the festivities on her Instagram page.

In the photos, the mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling together, surrounded by a sea of people all donning USC’s vibrant school colors. Jean Muggli playfully commented on the college party atmosphere during Parents’ Weekend, writing, “During parents weekend, the parents were invited to the fraternity parties, which I think explained why they were playing Abba and the Village People!!!!!” Her sense of humor shone through as she embraced the lively collegiate spirit.

Isabella and Sophia, who are set to celebrate their 19th birthday at the end of the month, are cherished by their parents and have been at the center of their lives since they were born.

Isabella was also recently spotted at a New York Giants game with her father and his current girlfriend.

The bond between Isabella and her twin sister Sophia, Michael Strahan, and Jean Muggli showcases the importance of family connections. Although Michael and Jean’s marriage ended in 2006, their shared devotion to their daughters remains unwavering. The twins have had the privilege of growing up in an environment filled with love and support from both their parents.

Michael was recently rumored to be leaving Good Morning America.

Michael Strahan’s family extends beyond his daughters with Jean Muggli. He has two older children, Tanita, 31, and Michael Jr., 28, whom he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. Michael’s ability to create a harmonious and loving blended family reflects his dedication to being an involved and supportive father.