Michael Strahan’s Dinner Plate Isn’t What We Expected

As a former football player, Michael Strahan is a pretty big guy. People expect him to have a fairly big appetite to match, but a recent Instagram post has some followers surprised at just how much the Good Morning America host eats.

Strahan’s Meal Pic

“On our plate in the Strahan house tonight we have a BBQ Baked Chicken with Broccolini, a baked sweet potato with vegan butter, vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, scallions, a little salt & pepper,” Strahan captioned a picture of his meal. “No I’m not vegan but it was damn good! What’s on your plate tonight?”

Fans applauded Strahan’s meal, with many answering his question about what they were eating. Chicken tacos with lettuce, tomato, onion, real sour cream, sweet potato cubes on the side,” one follower commented. Another wrote, “Pizza. No meat Fridays during Lent.”

Others commented on how delicious Strahan’s meal looked. “Mmmm you made me hungry!!!” someone commented. “Looks healthy and delish,” another said. “Plant-based is pretty good and good for you!” a fan chimed in.

What was surprising to some is how little Strahan had on his plate. Most would assume a former football player would be loading up on food, even the healthy kind. However, while the picture shows what he was eating, it doesn’t tell us if he went back for seconds.

Why He Hasn’t Been Seen On GMA Lately

While the GMA host has been uploading pictures to Instagram, he’s been missing from the morning show. There’s no official word on why Strahan has been absent from Good Morning America for the last few days, but many assume he is taking some time off to spend time with his children.

The former football player is father to son Michael Jr., daughter Tanita, and stepson Dorian, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, and twins Isabella and Sophia, who he shares with ex-wife Jean Strahan.

In a recent selfie, Strahan wished his followers a happy Monday, but his comment section was full of fans who want to know when he’s coming back to the morning show. “Happy Monday Michael. When you coming back on GMA, miss seeing you too,” one person wrote. Another commented, “We miss you in the morning. Hope all is well in your world.” While Strahan is taking some time off, we hope he’s enjoying more gourmet meals!

