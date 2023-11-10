Michael Strahan’s Daughter Sophia Makes Post On Instagram After Her Dad Leaves ‘GMA’ For ‘Personal Family Matters’

Michael Strahan’s daughter, Sophia, has returned to Instagram amid her father’s absence from Good Morning America.

Despite Michael Strahan going dark on social media, his daughter, Sophia, recently uploaded a snap to her Instagram story, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

Sophia’s post, a picture of a physical photo, was dated November 8, 2023. Three of Sophia’s friends posed in the snap alongside her. It is unclear who the friends are, or what they were doing.

In the photo, Sopha wore a black long-sleeve top, casual cargo pants, and a Louis Vuitton bag tossed over her shoulder. She crossed her arms and softly smiled while leaning against one of her friends.

Sophia is currently studying at Duke University for her freshman year, typically posting her adventures on Instagram often.

Sophia’s Twin Sister, Isabella Strahan

While Sophia Strahan is hanging with her friends, her twin sister, Isabella Strahan, 18, is partying with Tyga.

During a recent brand event hosted by White Fox, Isabella wore a low-cut red and black dress while posing with her friends.

She captioned the post, “We love @whitefoxboutique. Thank y’all for the best night ever.”

Isabella also featured “Taste” rapper, Tyga, performing on her Instagram. The 33-year-old artist performed his song, “Bops Goin’ Crazy,” for party-goers.

Isabella’s Time At The University of Southern California

While Sophia Strahan chose to move to the east coast for college, Isabella chose to travel to the opposite coast to attend USC. Recently, Isabella was spotted enjoying a family weekend at the college with her mother, Jean Muggli. Muggli is Good Morning America host Michael Strahan’s rarely-seen ex-wife.

Jean Muggli shared a snap of the event on Instagram, writing, “During parents weekend, the parents were invited to the fraternity parties, which I think explained why they were playing Abba and the Village People!!!!!”

One thing is certain—both Jean and Michael cherish their children greatly.