Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Jokes About Being ‘Bald’ Amid Chemo for Brain Tumor

Isabella Strahan made a joke TikTok about being “bald” amid her struggle with a malignant brain tumor.

The 19-year-old model and daughter of Michael Strahan has been using humor to cope with her ongoing cancer treatments and their many side effects — including hair loss. Over the weekend, she created a hilarious TikTok with her twin sister, Sophia. In the clip, Sophia snatches the blonde wig off Isabella’s head, lip-syncing a popular TikTok audio.

“Oh my gosh, she’s bald!” the audio goes. “She’s bald and she’s torturing people who have hair!”

In the video, both sisters are laughing and clearly having a good time making light of the situation. Isabella captioned the video: “If I was a sound #wigsnatched.”

Many TikTok users shared their love and support in the comments of the post.

“Still so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Always important to keep being sassy girl!!” said another.

One more user added, “Your content these days [has] been 10000/10,” to which Isabella replied, “Rly giving it my all to be an influencer.”

Isabella Strahan’s Hilarious Content Amid Brain Tumor Treatment

Isabella has been sharing her journey battling a malignant brain tumor known as medulloblastoma since October 2023. She’s been undergoing chemotherapy for the past several months.

On April 20, the model shared another video in response to an out-of-pocket comment that asked, “Are you still alive?” In the clip, she danced to the song “Get It Sexyy” byt Sexyy Red. She then captioned the TikTok with “crazi comment.”

On the video, Sophia commented, “Better than ever ✌️,” to which Isabella replied, “Not going anywhere.

Several other users stated that they were so glad she was doing well and were happy to see an update from her. Others called out the ignorance of the commenter. Even so, it seemed to be all in good fun.

Just days before she posted that video — which was the first TikTok she posted in nearly a month — Isabella announced in her vlog that she underwent an unexpected third craniotomy, further delaying her chemo. This was a devastating update for many, as Isabella had recently received the good news that she would finish up her treatments before she had expected. Now, it seems the process will be prolonged yet again.

Thankfully, Isabella seems to be keeping positive and coping with humor through all of this. She certainly has the love and support of her family and fans.