‘Michael Strahan Wasn’t Worth It’: ‘DWTS’ Contestant Cheryl Burke Shares Her Thoughts On The New Judge

Cheryl Burke shares why she was ‘unimpressed’ with Michael Strahan’s guest appearance on the show

Cheryl Burke has tangoed and waltzed across the Dancing with the Stars ballroom floor alongside numerous celebrity partners for over 15 years. She has even claimed the title as the first contestant to ever win the show more than once.

Now the 39-year-old shares her thoughts with HELLO! about others from the show who have either impressed her, disappointed her, or who may be headed on the road to victory in claiming the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

According to Burke, Michael Strahan Simply ‘Wasn’t Worth It’

“I adore Michael and what I’m going to say is definitely not a reflection of how loved he is, but I think a fourth judge that doesn’t really have a lot of constructive criticism to contribute wasn’t really worth it honestly. I crave constructive criticism from the judges, and adding a judge who really doesn’t have the same experience in this world of ballroom, like the other three, didn’t suit the show.

Now, if you had added someone like Jamal Sims who choreographed the fabulous opening number, then maybe I’m here for it. He isn’t strictly ballroom, but at least he knows dance and can actually critique the couples based on their own dance experience though.

I know this is a TV show so I get it – but if you’re really asking me, I’m going to answer honestly. I’m all about respecting the art form, which on this show is the world of ballroom and knowing how hard these couples work day in and day out, the least they deserve is some actual constructive feedback that they can actually take back, work on in the dance studio, and come back stronger.”

Will Michael Strahan Come Back To DWTS?

Photo: Eric McCandless

Burke’s remarks come after former NFL player and co-host of Good Morning America Michael Strahan appeared as a guest on the October 10 airing of Dancing with the Stars.

In a recent story, rumors started circulating about Strahan’s future with the morning show after a candid announcement confirmed his guest appearance on DWTS. While fans were excited, some began hinting that his absence might be a permanent change.

Despite Strahan’s recent statement about having “an incredible night” on the show, it was this morning when he officially reaffirmed his commitment to GMA. He might have occasional absences for “side projects,” but he knows where his true home is.

Although it was exciting to see a new but incredibly familiar face on DWTS, according to Burke, Strahan just doesn’t have the background necessary to offer true and constructive criticism. It’s up in the air if he will make a return.

We can respect Burke dedication to the show, especially knowing how much history she has. It’s important to her as well as a lot of fans who have been watching since day one.

Still, Strahan has been all the buzz in other recent and still trending stories. At a football game, the TV personality caused quite the buzz after his daughter and rarely seen girlfriend were spotted at the game with him. His ex-wife, Jean Muggli, was also seen with his daughter once again at a Family Weekend event at the University of Southern California.

Do you think Michael Strahan would make a great addition to the DWTS family?