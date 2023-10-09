Michael Strahan Spotted With His Daughter And Rarely Seen Girlfriend At Football Game

People are buzzing about Good Morning America co-anchor, Michael Strahan after he was seen back in his element at a football game.

Just after rumors swirled about major changes, including a permanent exit from the morning show, Strahan set the record straight on Instagram, affirming his commitment to GMA for the long haul.

Now the popular co-anchor is out living his best life according to a recent Instagram post. On Monday, Oct. 2, Strahan visited the MetLife stadium to watch his old team, the New York Giants, play against the Seattle Seahawks. He spent a solid 15 years as a defensive end for the the NFL team before becoming an American personality and sports broadcaster.

The 51-year-old television presenter was accompanied by his girlfriend of eight years, Kayla Quick, and his rarely seen daughter, Isabella, whose twin, Sophia appeared to be a no-show.

The three of them posed for a photo together that was then shared to Instagram. Fans are excited after seeing how much Isabella has grown as she stands proudly next to her father and former New Your Giants defense player.

“💙#92forLife” was the caption the teen wrote on the Instagram post, referencing her Strahan’s old jersey number.

Strahan’s daughter showed her support by wearing a plain white long sleeve shirt and a blue Giants sweater with “Strahan 92” etched in glitter tied around her shoulders.

Strahan was decked-out in Giants gear, wearing a blue T-shirt and Giants logo hat with a navy blue jacket and slacks.



The news anchor also donned blue and white sneakers, mirroring Quick’s casual attire of a cropped plaid top and black pants.

“GREAT to be back at MetLife Stadium and of course had to say what uo to my BROTHA, @lawrencetaylor56,” Strahan wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, which also featured him posing with fellow Giants alum, Lawrence Taylor.

“Let’s go @nygiants!!!” he further cheered to his former team. “Let’s STOMP THEM OUT! 👊🏾.”

Sadly, the Giants lost to the Seahawks with a final score of 24-3, but it still looks like Strahan had a lovely outing nonetheless!