Michael Strahan Finally Solves ‘Mystery Woman’ Fan Encounter Thanks To Social Media

Michael Strahan had a mystery solved by TikTok thanks to a comedian named Robyn Schall. The Good Morning America anchor shared a video to his Instagram page that showed a reenactment of a chance meeting Schall had with Strahan at a New York City eatery. That’s not the only celebrity cameo that took place!

What Happens When You Meet Michael Strahan In NYC

Michael Strahan is probably one of the most recognizable figures in America thanks to his wildly successful football career, not to mention the fact that he’s been a morning show staple for the last decade. He’s easy to spot with his impressive size and charming gap-toothed smile. That’s likely why comedian Robyn Schall had no trouble recognizing him during a pre-pandemic run in at a NYC restaurant.

As Schall described in her video, she was eating lunch when she got up to use the bathroom. Her sunglasses happened to fall right next to the biggest feet she’d ever seen. Having to know who those giant feet belonged to, Schall looked up to see Michael Strahan looking down at her.

An Awkwardly Hilarious Run-In With Fame

The two finished up their lunches separately and left the restaurant, with Strahan leading the charge. Schall followed along behind him until she managed to catch up with him at a red light. She shyly handed him her business card before getting nervous and blurting out, “You’re handsome!”

That statement is objectively true, but in the moment, Schall felt it was a dumb thing to say and took off running. Unfortunately for her, but hilariously for the rest of us, Strahan was heading in the same direction. Due to Schall’s short size and Strahan’s famously long legs, he was gaining on her, so she ducked into the first bar she saw.

Another Chance Encounter

She immediately asked for a shot and a martini. The older gentleman seated next to her at the counter, who was innocently enjoying a tuna sandwich, asked if she was having a “rough day.” When Schall turned to answer him, she realized she’d inadvertently sat right next to Christopher Lloyd.

Thus ended the video, but it clearly helped jog Strahan’s memory. He shared the video on his own Instagram page, writing in the caption, “You know what they say… If you have big feet… you have big socks LOLOL! Thanks to Tik Tok I now know who this mystery woman is!!” Hopefully Strahan enjoyed learning about the chance encounter from the other side, since we definitely did!

