Michael Strahan Gets Emotional In Rare Tribute To Twin Girls

This week, Michael Strahan showcased how proud he is to be a “girl dad” on Instagram. Strahan doesn’t often post about his kids, so his 1.4 million Instagram followers were quick to share their love for his latest loving post. As the former professional football player paid tribute to his twin daughters’ 17th birthday, he couldn’t help but get a little emotional.

Michael Strahan Celebrates Beautiful Daughters

Michael Strahan took to Instagram and shared two adorable photos of himself and his two youngest kids to best capture how he was feeling about his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella, birthday. Of course, the Good Morning America star also made sure to include a caption that could only be described as heartwarming.

“Happy birthday to my babies! Well, they’re not really babies anymore! I can’t believe they turned 17 today!!!! So proud of them and everything they continue to accomplish in life! Love you,” Strahan captioned the series of pictures.

In addition to the caption, Strahan also included a couple of hashtags, which read “girl dad” and “I didn’t get this picture approved but you both look beautiful as always.” The first photo Strahan included featured him standing in the middle of his twins.

As the three smiled at the camera, Strahan wrapped one arm around Sophia and the other around Isabella. In the following snapshot, the three are seen cuddled next to one another on a boat of some sort. Again, all three parties gave a smile to the camera.

How Did Fans React To Michael Strahan’s Birthday Tribute?

According to the comments below Strahan’s birthday post, fans were also surprised about just how grown up his twins are already. “I can’t believe they’re 17 already! They’ll always be your babies,” one follower said, with several others in agreement. Fans also made sure to flood the comments section with additional happy birthday messages for Strahan’s twins.

How Many Kids Does Michael Strahan Have?

Michael Strahan is actually a father to four kids, not just his twins recently featured on his Instagram. That said, his youngest daughters, Isabella and Sophia, are shared with his ex-wife Jean Strahan. Also, Strahan’s older children, Michael Jr. and Tanita, are shared with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

Usually, Strahan doesn’t share pictures of his older kids too often, as they’re more private. However, the former New York Giants legend occasionally shares photos of his twins. Either way, it’s clear Strahan loves nothing more than being a father!