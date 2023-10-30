Michael Strahan Missing From ‘GMA’ And ‘FOX NFL Sunday’: Fans Worried

Mystery shrouds the sudden and unexplained absence of Michael Strahan from both Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sunday. The former NFL player, who is a prominent television personality, is known for his appearances on both shows. While his absence has left fans puzzled, there has been no official explanation provided by the networks or Michael himself.

During the football season, it is customary for Michael, 51, to be absent from Good Morning America on Mondays. This scheduling conflict arises because GMA airs in New York City, while Fox NFL Sundays is shot in California. The geographical distance between the two locations makes it challenging for Michael to return in time for the Monday morning broadcast.

A Popular Replacement

As an analyst on Fox NFL Sundays, Michael’s role involves providing insights, news, features, highlights, and predictions about current and upcoming NFL games. He often hosts alongside fellow analysts, making it an integral part of the network’s football coverage.

However, on October 29, Michael’s absence from Fox NFL Sunday was conspicuous as he did not appear without any prior explanation. The unexplained absence continued into the following Monday, October 30, when the former footballer was also absent from Good Morning America. To fill his shoes, Linsey Davis, a popular fill-in host, stepped in.

Linsey, 52, is best known as the anchor of the Sunday edition of World News Tonight and has a prominent presence on various ABC news programs. During her appearance on GMA, she joined Robin Roberts, 62, and George Stephanopoulos, 62. Notably, none of the hosts addressed Michael’s absence, choosing instead to delve into the news of the day.

Adding to the mystery is the fact that there is no clear indication of when Michael Strahan will return or the reason behind his sudden absence. The absence also extended to his social media presence, with no posts over the weekend. His most recent post on Thursday was related to his hosting of The $100,000 Pyramid.

It’s worth noting that Michael also missed Week 8 of Fox NFL Sunday, alongside fellow host Jimmy Johnson. The other analysts on the show, including Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Rob Gronkowski, Howie Long, and Jay Glazer, took their usual positions behind the desk.

Questions From Fans

Given the absence of any official explanation, fans have taken to social media to express their curiosity and concern about Michael Strahan’s whereabouts. Questions about his absence flooded Fox Sports accounts, with fans wondering why he was missing from Fox NFL Sunday.

“I tuned in late, but where is @michaelstrahan on #FOXNFLSunday?” one fan inquired.

“Where is @michaelstrahan at?” asked another.

A third fan asked, “Where is @michaelstrahan?”

“Where is Strahan?” yet another fan sought to know.

To add to the intrigue, Michael was also absent on Friday, October 27, from GMA. On that occasion, he and Robin Roberts were replaced by Juju Chang, 58, and Rebecca Jarvis, 42. As with previous absences, no official explanation was offered for their missing presence.

It remains a puzzling situation, and fans are left in the dark regarding Michael Strahan’s unexplained hiatus from both Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sunday.