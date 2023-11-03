Michael Strahan Missing From ‘GMA’ Again Resurfaces On Evening TV: Fans Worried

Fans of Good Morning America have been left puzzled by Michael Strahan’s recent absence from the show, with the 51-year-old co-host having not appeared on the program since last week. Strahan made his return to TV screens on Wednesday night as the host of The $100,000 Pyramid, an episode that had been pre-taped.

While pre-taped episodes of The $100,000 Pyramid are part of the show’s regular schedule, it marked Strahan’s first appearance on television in nearly a week, leaving fans of the popular co-host concerned about his extended absence. The former NFL star and television personality didn’t provide any explanation for his whereabouts, which further fueled speculation and curiosity among viewers.

During his absence, Rebecca Jarvis and Linsey Davis stepped in to fill the void left by Strahan on Good Morning America. Additionally, Strahan was notably absent from his role as a co-host on Fox NFL Sunday during the past week.

Leaving Fans Clueless

Adding to the mystery, Strahan has been inactive on social media since last Thursday, leaving fans without any updates or clues about his whereabouts. It’s unclear when he will return to the morning show, further contributing to speculation and concern among his viewers.

Despite the mysterious absence, The $100,000 Pyramid continued to post images from its recent episodes on Instagram. In the pictures, Strahan appeared alongside the show’s celebrity guests for that particular night, including Rosie O’Donnell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Holly Robinson Peete, and her husband, Rodney Peete. The caption teased “stars, prizes, and fun” for the episode, offering no explanation for Strahan’s absence from other shows.

In the images, Strahan was seen wearing his signature formal attire, sporting a gray suit, white striped shirt, and a floral tie, while posing with the celebrity guests and contestants on the show.

Fans Are Worried

Concerned fans took to social media to express their worries about Strahan’s prolonged absence. Many questions and comments flooded Twitter and Instagram, with one fan asking the official Good Morning America account, “@GMA just curious where’s @michaelstrahan? We haven’t seen him for the last week and a half?”

Other viewers expressed their concern for Strahan on various platforms. A fan on Instagram commented, “Why have you not been on Good Morning America lately?” and another added, “Get back to work, Mr. On GMA.”

Strahan’s absence from Fox NFL Sunday was also a topic of discussion, as a viewer tweeted, “Where is Strahan on fox? Turned it on; he isn’t there.”

The mystery surrounding Michael Strahan’s absence from Good Morning America continues to puzzle and concern fans, who await any official updates or explanations from the popular co-host about the reason for his prolonged hiatus from the show.