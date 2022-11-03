Michael Strahan Looks The Exact Same Age As His Son In Birthday Post

If you looked at a recent birthday post from Michael Strahan, you might be surprised to learn that it was for his only son. The Good Morning America anchor’s son, Michael Strahan Jr., and his dad are totally twinning!

Strahan Wishes His ‘Amazing Son’ A Happy Birthday

“Happy birthday to my son, @mstrayjr!” the former football star captioned a series of pictures of his 27-year-old son. “Wishing you the most amazing day!! You are an amazing son, friend, brother, and a great human being. So proud of you!”

One of the photos shows father and son standing side by side, looking so much alike that you might even guess they were the same age! Strahan’s followers loved this rare glimpse of his son, wishing Michael Jr. a happy birthday in the comments.

“Good looking son happy birthday to him,” one person wrote. Another commented, “I can see the resemble of you and your son.” One follower said, “Happy Belated Birthday. You have a great role model as a dad. So, I am sure you are a great human being.”

Strahan: ‘My Kids Give Me Strength’

Michael Jr. is Strahan’s only son. He shares him and daughter Tanita with his first wife, interior designer Wanda Hutchins. The couple was married from 1992 to 1996. Strahan is also father to twin girls, Isabella and Sophia, who he shares with his second wife, Jean Muggli. The couple married in 1999 and divorced acrimoniously in 2006.

Strahan frequently talks about his children and his love of fatherhood. “My kids give me strength,” he told People. “I love being with the kids. To me, it’s all about family, now more than anything.”

The morning show anchor also talked about co-parenting with Hutchins and Muggli. “I think a lot of times when you split, people assume that the mother is supposed to take responsibility for the kids,” Strahan explained. “But from day one, it was very important for me to be active, to be a part of their life.”

Michael Jr. and Tanita lived in Germany during their childhood, and Strahan said he made it a point to see them as much as possible. “I was constantly on planes and phones,” he explained. “And it’s very hard—of course it’s hard with them being in Germany. But one thing I learned is, you make time for what you want to make time for.” Strahan clearly loves being a father, and his birthday post for Michael Jr. shows how close he is—and how proud he is—of his son.

