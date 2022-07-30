Michael Strahan’s Latest Insta Post Features Adorable Then Vs Now Photos Of His Most Special Family Member

Michael Strahan recently shared some then-and-now photos of a very important member of his family: his adorable dog, Enzo! Fans loved seeing the cute pictures that showed just how much Enzo has grown.

Strahan’s ‘Sweet & Cute’ Pet Photos

“Enzo then and now!! Where did the time go??” Strahan captioned his post. The first picture showed a puppy Enzo curled up on the floor, while the second showed Enzo today, with a blue ball in his mouth.

Strahan’s followers loved the sweet photos of the pup. “He’s so cute and looks so cuddlable,” one person wrote. “Sweet & Cute,” another person commented. “then & now…Your best companion Michael Strahan!!!!”

Strahan Calls Enzo His ‘Best Friend’

Enzo joined Strahan’s family in 2016, and the Good Morning America host has been posting photos and videos of the dog for years. In one TikTok video, Strahan referred to Enzo as his “best friend.”

RELATED: Fans And Co-Workers Agree, Michael Strahan Is ‘Fedorable’ In Stylish Hat

Strahan loves posting videos with his dog, from walks in the city, to showing off Enzo’s skills. “My dog is a GENIUS… can’t tell me anything different LOLOL,” he captioned a video of himself and Enzo, joking about his dog’s ability to go to the fridge and get him a drink.

His Daughters’ Rising Modeling Careers

Enzo isn’t the only member of Strahan’s family that’s growing up. The former football player is father to four—Tanita, 30, Michael Jr., 27, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 17. Strahan has been posting plenty of photos of the twins as they grow, from lazy days at home to posing for prom pics.

Isabella and Sophia have even launched their modeling careers. The pair recently walked the runway for KB Swim, a swimwear line. Isabella made her modeling debut earlier this year for bridal line Sherri Hill, strutting her stuff in a beautiful wedding gown.

It seems like Isabella and Sophia are well on their way to becoming forces in the modeling industry. With the youngest members of his family getting ready to leave Strahan with an empty nest, his fans are glad he’s still got Enzo to keep him company!

More From Suggest