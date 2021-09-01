Michael Strahan Got The Shock Of His Life On ‘GMA’: See The Video Here

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan got the shock of his life after his co-hosts teamed up to surprise him live on the air. The former NFL star was definitely pleased by the surprise, as evidenced by his heartfelt Instagram post after the fact. If anyone deserves a kind show of support like this one, it’s Strahan.

A Blast From The Past Nearly Shocks Michael Strahan Out Of His Skin

Michael Strahan sent out a heartfelt thanks to his team at Good Morning America after they managed to surprise him with several familiar faces. On Wednesday, Strahan’s co-hosts and crew organized a blast from the past by inviting several of Strahan’s former teammates from his time on the New York Giants to stop by the popular morning show.

Justin Tuck, Jessie Armstead, and Eli Manning came by the popular morning show and stunned Strahan with their sudden appearance, literally. A seemingly normal broadcast was interrupted when a crew member began wheeling out a large, wooden crate. After giving the box a few knocks, the top popped open to reveal Manning hidden away inside. The sides soon gave way so the star footballer could get out and give his former teammate, Strahan, a manly fist bump.

Strahan admitted that he thought something might be going on since his co-hosts were all holding note cards with questions, but he hadn’t been given one. Despite his growing suspicions, however, this was a surprise he definitely wasn’t expecting judging by his hilarious reaction to a confetti cannon going off behind him. Tuck and Armstead apparently didn’t agree to being wheeled out in a crate, since they walked onto the news set on their own two feet, but Strahan was no less pleased to see them than he was Manning. He gave each of them a fist bump before pacing around a bit, still clearly walking off his shock.

A Visit From Eli Manning, Jessie Armstead And Justin Tuck To Celebrate Jersey Retirement

Strahan was asked if he could figure out why his former teammates were there, and why they were all wearing his jersey. Strahan guessed that it was because the jersey was being retired, leading Manning to quip, “You’re smarter than you look!” Strahan, ever the charmer, replied with dry self-deprecating humor, “I surprise myself sometimes.”

He went on to credit his three former teammates for the upcoming jersey retirement, saying they were “instrumental in my career.” He also graciously pointed out that Manning was also getting his jersey retired before joking, “I carried all three of these guys throughout their careers.”

See The Video Below To Get The Full Effect

All joking aside, it was obvious that it meant a great deal to Strahan to have his former teammates stop by to support him. In the caption of the video Strahan posted to Instagram, he wrote, “I’m still in shock. This is a moment I will always remember.” The entire segment is too great to miss, especially for Giants fans out there.