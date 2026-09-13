Singer-Songwriter Postpones Concerts After Death of Family Member

A beloved country/rock singer is dealing with a personal loss right now.

Videos by Suggest

Alejandro Rose-Garcia, better known as Shakey Graves, had to call off a string of tour dates due to an unspecified death in the family. While his planned U.S. dates are going forward as planned, he scrapped a run of dates across the pond.

While Shakey Graves called these dates, including stops in Amsterdam and London, postponed as opposed to canceled, he also noted that refunds are available. He did not disclose any make-up dates.

“Hey folks – I‘m going to be postponing my upcoming UK/Europe tour dates for the time being due to a death in my family,” he wrote in a Aug. 25 statement. “I’m so sorry for any inconveniences, but I’ve got to be home to help at this time. Thanks for your understanding. Please contact your point of purchase for refund information.”

The “Tomorrow” singer is set to return to the stage on Thursday as part of a special AmericanaFest performance. The show, taking palce at The Basement East in Nashville, is set to mark Dualtone Records’ 25th anniversary. He will then embark on a lengthy run of dates that includes concerts in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle and San Francisco, among others.

Shakey Graves started his entertainment career, scores small roles in Friday Night Lights and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over. He’s since devolped a successful career in the country/rock music scenes. His track “Tomorrow” has more than 200 million streams on Spotify, while “Dearly Departed,” a radio hit around its 2014 release, has more than 137 million streams.