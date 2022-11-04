Michael Strahan’s Chili Night ‘Cornbread’ Doesn’t Involve Corn Or Bread

While it’s never pleasant to battle gluten sensitivity or lactose intolerance, you’d be amazed at all of the clever workarounds chefs have pioneered in the past few years. Football player and TV personality Michael Strahan certainly impressed with his recent chili night. Here’s how the former NFL star pulled it off.

Michael Strahan Shows Off ‘Chili SZN’ Concoction

How do we get an invite to dinner at the Strahan house? In a recent Instagram post, Michael Strahan showed off his stunning chili bowl. However, you’d be surprised to find out just what’s missing from Strahan’s dinner. In the photo’s caption, Strahan wrote, “It’s always Chili SZN in the Strahan house!!”

He then shared just how clean his chili was. He admitted that the cheddar cheese and sour cream topping his comfort food was actually completely nondairy. The athlete also used a gluten-free chili mix. However, the most surprising is the cornbread. According to Strahan, his choice for the classic chili partner was gluten-free, dairy-free, and even grain-free. That means his cornbread had no corn and no bread.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Is Never Ever Getting Back Together With Her Old Way Of Cooking After Learning From Ina Garten

It seems like Strahan is doing his best to stick to a totally paleo diet. The athlete has been sharing his meals on Instagram, and we have to say he’s making healthy look so good! Just a couple of days after chili night, Strahan showed off his BBQ salmon and roasted broccoli.

He also shared his paleo burrito bowl. Instead of rice, he substituted cauliflower. He also made good use once again of his non-dairy sour cream and cheddar cheese!

Here’s How To Make Strahan’s Cornbread

For those of us sensitive to gluten and grains—or if you’re just trying to go paleo to loosen that waistband—Strahan’s cornbread seems almost too good to be true. Who doesn’t love the perfect sweet, savory, and deliciously crumbly treat? However, there are plenty of creative ways to work around your dietary restrictions. Here’s the trick for gluten-free, grain-free cornbread.

As it turns out, your best friend for some baked paleo treats is almond flour. Neither wheat nor grain, this flour will save you the headache. If the flour’s texture just doesn’t feel cornbread-y enough, reach for some almond meal instead! From then on, you’re safe to use your classic cornbread ingredients. Although, you’ll want to consider adding some turmeric. It will help you recapture that savory corn flavor, and it will even give the treat back its signature yellow glow!

We can’t wait to see more healthy concoctions from Strahan that we can try out in our kitchen. Who says comfort food can’t be healthy?

More From Suggest