Michael Strahan Begs ‘DWTS’ For An Invite After Revealing The State Of His Future At ‘GMA’

After the Good Morning America host made his first judging appearance on Dancing With The Stars’ Motown Night, he begged for an invitation to return.

While still absent from his GMA hosting duties, Michael Strahan couldn’t resist making a quick appearance to tell fellow co-hosts about his short stint on DWTS.

During the morning show, the New York Giants alum gave his co-hosts and fans a behind-the-scenes look at his time on DWTS.

According to The Sun, Stahan revealed he had an “incredible night,” on the show. He added that the judges, host, and dancers, “couldn’t be more welcoming,” and made him feel right at home.

Due to DWTS’ upbeat atmosphere, Strahan happily exclaimed, “I want to be a guest judge!”

GMA host George Stephanopoulos poked fun at the star, asking “So are you gonna add another job to your portfolio now?”

“No George, I’m sticking right there next to you,” Strahan replied, before adding, “And George, I’ll add another job to my portfolio when you dance on national television.”

“How much do you guys want to bet he gets another job before I dance on Dancing with the Stars?” Stephanopolous joked.

Michael Strahan’s Uncertain Future On GMA

In early October, rumors about Strahan’s remaining time on GMA swirled on social media. The host’s announcement regarding his DWTS opportunity left many fans confused about whether he’d ever return to the morning show. After all, Strahan hasn’t been a stranger to working multiple gigs at once.

Luckily, it doesn’t appear as if the former athlete will be leaving GMA any time soon. While he may not appear on every episode while working on his other side projects, Strahan has made it abundantly clear that he’d like to stick around.

To prove his dedication as a talk show host, Strahan even recently flexed his interviewing skills with former Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell-Horner.

While the host may be sporadically absent from the morning show, fans can rest easy knowing Strahan is here to stay.