Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Stuns in Swim Top for ABC’s ‘Doctor Odyssey’

Paris Jackson turned up the heat in a new episode of Doctor Odyssey, playing a flirty college co-ed who’s happy to stir up some trouble.

The episode in question of the medical drama meets Love Boat show dropped on April 3.

The episode, titled “Spring Break” official description reads as follows: “Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college “vixens” set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengers’ struggles keep the medical team on their toes.”

Of course, Paris, the only daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson, plays one of the nubile college spring-breakers. Joining her a two other high-profile nepo babies: Charlotte Lawrence, the daughter of Scrubs actress Christa Miller, and Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

Meanwhile, Max, the dreamy doctor Paris Jackon’s character has her sights set on, is played by 90’s teen idol turned middle-aged beefcake Joshua Jackson.

The glamorous trio of star-studded offspring turned heads in a recent episode, each rocking bikinis that brought their own flair to the deckside scene. Phillippe dazzled in a pink two-piece, channeling her mom’s iconic Legally Blonde vibes with a playful nod to Elle Woods’ signature style. Lawrence kept it effortlessly chic in a rich brown bikini, while Jackson added a touch of intrigue with a burgundy bikini top accented by intricate yellow threading.

With their sun-kissed hair swept back and a confident glow, the three young actresses relaxed like royalty on the high seas.

‘Doctor Odyssey’ Fans Note the Nepo-Baby Casting of Paris Jackson, Christa Miller, and Ava Phillippe

Of course, over on Reddit, Doctor Odyssey fans spotted the trio of nepo-babies.

“Ah, so every guest star is kind of stunt casting,” one Reddit user pointed out. “Not only Ava and Paris, but the third friend is the daughter of Christa Miller and [Scrubs creator] Bill Lawrence.” Another user added: “Nepo trio lol.”

“I’m so old. I only know Paris because of her dad. I’m going to have to Google the rest of these fetuses,” another onlooker opined about the ravages of time. “Insert Jamie Lee Curtis in Freaky Friday yelling ‘”I’m old”‘ another fan quipped.

“The marketing department for the Odyssey must work overtime constantly to appeal to EVERY demographic,” yet another fan on Reddit joked.