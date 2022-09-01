Looking Back At Michael Jackson’s First Performance Of The Moonwalk 

Michael Jackson is the undeniable King of Pop, and fans all over the world remember him for his singing and dancing skills. This week would have seen the star celebrate his 64th birthday, so let’s take a look back at Jackson’s first time performing the dance move that became synonymous with his name.

How Did The Moonwalk Get Famous?

The Moonwalk has been performed since the 1930s, and was initially referred to as “The Buzz.” This dance move sees the performer sliding their feet, creating the illusion that the dancer is gliding backward while their feet are moving forward. The move was used by stars like Cab Calloway, Dick Van Dyke, and James Brown before Jackson made it world famous.

RELATED: Paris Jackson Reveals The Two Things She’s Saved That Belonged To Michael Jackson

Jackson debuted the move in 1983 while performing his hit song “Billie Jean” for Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever. The event was to celebrate 25 years of Motown, the legendary record label that gave Jackson his start with The Jackson 5.

During his performance, Jackson wore a sparkly black suit and shoes, along with bedazzled white socks and a matching glove: the singer’s signature look. Towards the end of his performance, he does the Moonwalk, and the audience goes wild.

Moonwalking became a huge sensation after the popstar’s performance, and it soon became Jackson’s signature move. He even titled his 1988 autobiography “Moonwalk,” and starred in a movie called Moonwalker.

Jackson’s Musical Career And Untimely Death

Jackson started singing and dancing at just six years old and soon skyrocketed to fame with his family band, The Jackson 5. He went solo in the ’70s and enjoyed stratospheric success in the ’80s with his hit album Thriller.

The popstar passed away in 2009, just a few weeks before he was set to start a comeback tour. Jackson died due to cardiac arrest, caused by an overdose of pills that were improperly administered by his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray.

RELATED: How Prince’s Net Worth Compared To Michael Jackson’s At The Time Of Their Deaths

The Moonwalk has since been used by a number of famous faces, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Jason Derulo, and Alessia Cara. It’s a difficult-to-master dance move that millions around the world have attempted over the years and its popularity is all thanks to Jackson’s 1983 performance.

More From Suggest