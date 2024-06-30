Michael J. Fox Calls Playing Guitar With Coldplay ‘F—king Mindblowing’

Michael J. Fox shared some choice words about how great he felt jamming alongside Coldplay at a concert Saturday night.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, June 30, the 63-year-old Family Ties legend shared his reflections on joining the band onstage to perform their hit song “Fix You” during their headlining set at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 29.

Michael J. Fox plays guitar with Coldplay during their performance of ‘Fix You’ at #Glastonbury 🎸

“Glastonbury, all the love and thanks to the @coldplay team who took such great care of us,” Fox wrote alongside the images. Next, the Teen Wolf star acknowledged the band’s members. “And many thanks to Chris, Will, Johnny, Guy and Phil.”

Fox added, “Oh yeah in case you were wondering…it was f—king mind-blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay’s time.”

The actor also hinted that he will soon share more photos from his time at the festival.

The carousel features a picture of Fox with three team members on set, along with a photo of Fox wearing an orange cap in front of a sign that reads, “Optimism is a political act.”

A third image features a welcome sign for the festival, while another captures a sign announcing, “Coldplay special guest.” Fox’s post concludes with a brief clip of the band backstage, heading out to perform.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Reveals a Special Bond to Michael J Fox

Meanwhile, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin revealed to the audience that Michael J Fox played a crucial role in the band’s formation. The moment was shown in a video shared by the BBC.

“The main reason we’re in a band is because of watching Back to the Future,” Martin explained, referencing Fox’s most famous film. “So thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox. Thank you so much, Michael, our hero.”

Of course, fans were gushing under the comments on the YouTube video of the performance.

“Michael J. Fox making a guest appearance brings all the feels,” one user wrote. “Watching Michael J Fox do that kick before the huge crescendo in that song will forever bring me to tears,” another fan added. “This song ALWAYS makes me cry but seeing Michael J. Fox jam out on guitar REALLY brought the tears,” a third user chimed in.